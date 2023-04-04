Subscriber login Close [x]
remember me
You are not logged in.
Forgot Password? To subscribe, click here
  1. Home
  2. News

Majestic unveils new store concept in Harpenden

By James Bayley
Published:  04 April, 2023

Majestic, the UK’s largest specialist wine retailer, has revealed a new small store concept in Harpenden as it trials new ways of expanding its bricks-and-mortar presence.

The 1,800 sq ft unit is less than half the size of the average Majestic shop and will allow the business to better serve customers who wish to pick up a bottle on their way home from work.

Situated in the heart of Harpenden High Street, shoppers will also have the option of free local delivery, with the store’s own van delivering directly to customers’ homes.

The store will carry a range of more than 600 wines, including a dedicated area for 72 Fine Wines, in addition to beers, spirits and no or low-alcohol alternatives. 

Majestic has used sales data from existing stores in its portfolio to ensure it optimises the range across all key categories, including Champagne, Sparkling, Spain, Italy and Burgundy.

During the week, trained staff members will host free wine tastings from the in-store ‘Tasting Counter’, offering customers the opportunity to try a selection of wines before they buy.

Harpenden marks the fifth new store opening by Majestic during its 2022/23 financial year, following launches in Haywards Heath, Godalming, Stafford and Preston. 

Majestic plans to open a further eight new shops during the next 12 months, including sites in Banstead, Saltash, Thame and Truro, as part of a wider aim to add more than 20 branches to its portfolio.

The expansion plan underlines Majestic’s renewed focus on bricks-and-mortar retail following its split from Naked Wines in 2019. Majestic Commercial, the on-trade arm of the business, has also enjoyed a post-pandemic boost with more than 400 new bars, pubs and restaurants signed up during the past year.

Majestic CEO John Colley said: “We are delighted to be opening our doors in Harpenden, a location we have had our eye on for some time. Everyone at Majestic is looking forward to serving the local community and bringing our expert wine knowledge to the town.

“The trial of this smaller format offers us an exciting opportunity to serve our customers in new ways and cater for a number of different shopping missions. The lessons we learn in Harpenden will be invaluable as we look to further grow our store estate.

“This marks the fifth and final new Majestic store opening of our financial year, following the incredible response of customers to our other new locations. The strong performance of those new shops, our existing estate, and our e-commerce and commercial businesses means we head into what will be another challenging financial year with good trading momentum.”



 

Keywords:

Other articles of interest

Search

Harpers Newsletters

Most read articles

Russian founder of Hedonism Wines raises...

Simon Thorpe MW steps down as WineGB CEO

Bordeaux 2022 produces ‘high-quality gra...

Canned momentum grows with competition l...

Alcohol brands launch 1-hour delivery se...

First whisky distillery to open on Orkne...

Digital Editions

Harpers digital edition is available ahead of the printed magazine. Don’t miss out, make sure you subscribe today to access the digital edition and all archived editions of Harpers as part of your subscription.
Harpers Wine and Spirit

Harpers latest digital edition, plus all archived editions, can be found here.

You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....
Supplements and Special Reports

You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....

Twitter

Blogs 

Brittany’s new wave of wines

Chiaretto eyes Provence's crown

Talking Torbato: Sardinia's rising star

Blogs »

Past stories »

About us
Contact us
Advertise With Us
About this website
Your Account
Agile Publications
© Agile Media Ltd 2023. All rights reserved. Agile Media Ltd. Registered office:
56-58 Church Walk, Burgess Hill, West Sussex, RH15 9AN
Registered in England No. 6646125. VAT No. 938 4452 95