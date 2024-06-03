Majestic partners with Gophr on-demand delivery for 'Summer of Sport'

By James Bayley

Majestic has formed a partnership with on-demand courier specialist Gophr to enhance delivery services during the busy summer sports season. The collaboration will provide Majestic’s retail and on-trade customers with same-day deliveries across the UK.

Following successful trials in London, Carlisle, Shrewsbury and Yeovil, the nationwide partnership with Gophr will enable customers to have large orders of wines, beers and spirits delivered to their homes within hours. The service will complement Majestic’s existing network of 220 delivery vans and further enhance the company’s delivery capabilities, especially during peak periods.

Customers purchasing large volumes in-store can now request Gophr's on-demand fleet for same-day delivery. Online shoppers at majestic.co.uk will continue to enjoy same-day click-and-collect or next-day delivery options.

Read more: Yapp hops county for new home



The move comes ahead of a busy summer of sport, with on-trade and off-trade channels looking to capitalise on increased drink sales.

Starting with the opening match of the European Championships on 14 June, and continuing through events like Wimbledon, the Tour de France, and the British Grand Prix, Majestic is forecasting a 15% year-on-year uplift in beer sales, with English sparkling wines and Nyetimber's limited edition Team GB bottles also expected to be popular.

Majestic CEO John Colley expressed excitement about the new partnership, highlighting the added convenience and support it provides: “Our customers value the convenience and flexibility of getting expert advice in-store and having their orders delivered to their doorsteps. This partnership with Gophr allows for even faster delivery options for large in-store purchases. Gophr will also support our existing fleet, ensuring our customers receive their orders exactly when they need them, even during peak periods.”

Gophr founder and CEO Seb Robert added: “This collaboration with Majestic is a major milestone as we expand our driver shifts and fleet support services. It’s a testament to our work that a respected name like Majestic has chosen us as their delivery partner, especially during the busy 'summer of sport.' We are committed to enhancing resilience, efficiency, and peak capacity for Majestic's in-house fleet operations.”







