Majestic announces over 50s recruitment drive

By James Bayley

Majestic has launched a new partnership with Rest Less, an online community of over 50s, as part of a drive to attract a greater number of older colleagues into the business.

Rest Less was launched in 2019 with a mission to help its members get the most out of life, from employment opportunities to health advice. The partnership will allow Majestic to post vacancies from all functions of the business on the Rest Less job board, as the retailer seeks a larger pool of employees from an older age bracket.

Since the Covid-19 pandemic, Majestic has overseen a rise in the number of older colleagues joining the company. Since September 2019, Majestic has welcomed a net 231 new colleagues over the age of 50 into the business – an 88.5% increase in the number of colleagues it employs in that age bracket.

In its retail stores, Majestic has employed a net 168 new colleagues over the age of 50 during the past four years, driving a 73% uplift compared to 2019 levels.

The rise can be explained by the growing number of older people seeking employment following several lockdowns, a cost-of-living crisis and rising inflation.

As a result, 35% of Majestic’s 1,500 colleagues across its 208 UK stores, its Hemel Hempstead distribution centre and its support centre in Watford are now over the age of 50 – well ahead of the average for UK retailers.

Majestic CEO John Colley said: “Majestic has always employed a large number of younger colleagues, but we have seen the shape of our workforce change since 2019. More and more older colleagues want to join us and we are keen to welcome even more people from that demographic into the Majestic family. I am sure that the launch of this exciting new partnership with Rest Less will help us achieve that.

“We know that older colleagues have a huge amount to offer our business, from exceptional customer service and exemplary store standards, to a passion for wine and a keenness to mentor the younger generation. In return, Majestic can offer competitive salaries, countless learning and development opportunities, flexible shift patterns and opportunities to earn incredible money-can’t-buy trips to wineries around the world to further their wine education.”

Stuart Lewis, CEO of Rest Less, added: “We are delighted to support Majestic in its mission to recruit an age-inclusive workforce. Majestic is a leading example when it comes to attracting and retaining older workers - wine education and training schemes, management programmes and flexible work are all on offer, giving older workers the opportunity to not only work flexibly, but to thrive in their careers and sustain it for as long as they choose.

“More and more older workers are re-entering the workforce, having exited during the pandemic. This presents an excellent opportunity for progressive and savvy businesses around the country, like Majestic, to harness the skills and experience of this often overlooked talent pool.”







