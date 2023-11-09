Subscriber login Close [x]
remember me
You are not logged in.
Forgot Password? To subscribe, click here
  1. Home
  2. News

Buckingham Schenk adds Vinca canned wines to portfolio

By James Bayley
Published:  09 November, 2023

UK-based wine importer Buckingham Schenk has announced the addition of Vinca, a range of canned organic wines to its growing portfolio.

The partnership will see Buckingham Schenk represent canned wine in multiple outlets, including retail, specialist off-trade, national on-trade, cash and carry and cruise ship sectors for the first time.

Created by founders, Jack Green, Charlie Vass and Zak Walters, Vinca cans are made with a special wine lining, preventing the wine from touching the aluminium and altering the taste.

The wine itself comes from Sicily, with a trio of varieties currently available. The range includes the Organic Catarratto white, a pale organic Syrah rosé and an organic red with Nero d’Avola & Frappato. 

Craig Durham, MD of Buckingham Schenk, said: “We are thrilled to be working with Vinca. They are a really exciting, forward-thinking range of wines and we are extremely pleased that we will be working alongside their team to represent them and build their presence within multiple different sectors in the UK. This is a great opportunity for both Buckingham Schenk and Vinca, and we very much looking forward to the future with them.”

Of the new partnership, Jack Green, founder of Vinca added: “Partnering with the right distributors is key to making Vinca a success, and we're excited to partner with Buckingham Shenk who will help scale our business in the off-trade and more. The canned wine industry is seeing rapid growth across multiple sectors and it's encouraging to see a distributor as formidable as Buckingham Shenk back our brand and firmly support the format. We're excited to get to work with the team.”





Keywords:

Other articles of interest

Search

Harpers Newsletters

Most read articles

Pernod launches fast food-focused wine r...

Goedhuis and Waddesdon announce merger

Friday read: The Verdicchio Renaissance

Memorial service for Philip Tuck MW

400 businesses demand alcohol duty freeze

Jerry Lockspeiser: Will 2024 mark the en...

Digital Editions

Harpers digital edition is available ahead of the printed magazine. Don’t miss out, make sure you subscribe today to access the digital edition and all archived editions of Harpers as part of your subscription.
Harpers Wine and Spirit

Harpers latest digital edition, plus all archived editions, can be found here.

You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....
Supplements and Special Reports

You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....

Sud de France Top 100

View the 2023 digital edition...

Twitter

Blogs 

Shaking it up with disruptive branding

Brittany’s new wave of wines

Chiaretto eyes Provence's crown

Blogs »

Past stories »

About us
Contact us
Advertise With Us
About this website
Your Account
Agile Publications
© Agile Media Ltd 2023. All rights reserved. Agile Media Ltd. Registered office:
56-58 Church Walk, Burgess Hill, West Sussex, RH15 9AN
Registered in England No. 6646125. VAT No. 938 4452 95