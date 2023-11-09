Buckingham Schenk adds Vinca canned wines to portfolio

By James Bayley

UK-based wine importer Buckingham Schenk has announced the addition of Vinca, a range of canned organic wines to its growing portfolio.

The partnership will see Buckingham Schenk represent canned wine in multiple outlets, including retail, specialist off-trade, national on-trade, cash and carry and cruise ship sectors for the first time.

Created by founders, Jack Green, Charlie Vass and Zak Walters, Vinca cans are made with a special wine lining, preventing the wine from touching the aluminium and altering the taste.

The wine itself comes from Sicily, with a trio of varieties currently available. The range includes the Organic Catarratto white, a pale organic Syrah rosé and an organic red with Nero d’Avola & Frappato.

Craig Durham, MD of Buckingham Schenk, said: “We are thrilled to be working with Vinca. They are a really exciting, forward-thinking range of wines and we are extremely pleased that we will be working alongside their team to represent them and build their presence within multiple different sectors in the UK. This is a great opportunity for both Buckingham Schenk and Vinca, and we very much looking forward to the future with them.”

Of the new partnership, Jack Green, founder of Vinca added: “Partnering with the right distributors is key to making Vinca a success, and we're excited to partner with Buckingham Shenk who will help scale our business in the off-trade and more. The canned wine industry is seeing rapid growth across multiple sectors and it's encouraging to see a distributor as formidable as Buckingham Shenk back our brand and firmly support the format. We're excited to get to work with the team.”











