Subscriber login Close [x]
remember me
You are not logged in.
Forgot Password? To subscribe, click here
  1. Home
  2. News

Buckingham Schenk welcomes new national account manager

By James Bayley
Published:  18 July, 2024

Buckingham Schenk has announced Emma Hardy as a national account manager. Hardy joins the on-trade sales team, focusing on wholesale and expanding the market for the business.

Hardy (pictured) brings over 22 years of experience in the wine industry and the on-trade. Previously, she was wine category manager and buyer at regional wholesaler Libra Drinks and served on the board of The Society of Vintners for five years. In the last three years, she has worked with specialist importers Condor Wines and most recently as national account manager at Heineken Beverages.

At Buckingham Schenk, Hardy will work closely with the on-trade sales team to build strong customer relationships with national wholesalers, expand the portfolio further into the sector and increase new business opportunities.

Craig Durham, MD at Buckingham Schenk, congratulated Hardy on her new position: “We’re thrilled to have Emma join our on-trade sales team, which is an area that has seen significant growth for us at Buckingham Schenk Family over the last few years, and one that we’re continuing to increase our presence in. The wholesale sector is a key focus for us as we look to build our portfolio and customer base in the on-trade, so Emma joins us at a very exciting time for the on-trade sales team.”

In May, Buckingham Schenk announced an exclusive partnership with Australian winery Hatch Wines, founded by veteran winemaker Chris Hatcher. Hatcher, with over five decades of experience, was formerly chief winemaker at Treasury Wine Estates and spent 27 years at Wolf Blass. The partnership brings four wines from Hatch Wines to the UK market, including Clare Valley Watervale Riesling, Eden Valley Flaxman’s Riesling, Barossa St Johns Shiraz and McLaren Vale Vesey Shiraz. The Vesey Shiraz honours Hatcher’s great-grandfather, a pioneer in Australian winemaking.



Keywords:

Other articles of interest

Search

Harpers Newsletters

Most read articles

Bibendum bolsters on-trade team

WineCap data highlights trends in fine w...

Victoria Mason joins The Wine Society bu...

Carbon enrichment project maps impact of...

Pernod Ricard wines to join Accolade at...

Guy Woodward: English wine is facing a d...

Digital Editions

Harpers digital edition is available ahead of the printed magazine. Don’t miss out, make sure you subscribe today to access the digital edition and all archived editions of Harpers as part of your subscription.
Harpers Wine and Spirit

Harpers latest digital edition, plus all archived editions, can be found here.

You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....
Supplements and Special Reports

You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....

Sud de France Top 100

View the Top 100 2024 competition results here...

Twitter

Blogs 

New Vinho Verde project sharpens Alvarinho focus

Lanzarote’s battle to protect tradition

Pushing Britain’s prestige fizz potential

Blogs »

Past stories »

Jobs 

...

Chair - Vineyards of Hampshire

...

MDCV UK - Account Manager London

...

MDCV UK - Account Manager South East England

Jobs »
About us
Contact us
Advertise With Us
About this website
Your Account
Agile Publications
© Agile Media Ltd 2024. All rights reserved. Agile Media Ltd. Registered office:
56-58 Church Walk, Burgess Hill, West Sussex, RH15 9AN
Registered in England No. 6646125. VAT No. 938 4452 95