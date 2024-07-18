Buckingham Schenk welcomes new national account manager

By James Bayley

Buckingham Schenk has announced Emma Hardy as a national account manager. Hardy joins the on-trade sales team, focusing on wholesale and expanding the market for the business.

Hardy (pictured) brings over 22 years of experience in the wine industry and the on-trade. Previously, she was wine category manager and buyer at regional wholesaler Libra Drinks and served on the board of The Society of Vintners for five years. In the last three years, she has worked with specialist importers Condor Wines and most recently as national account manager at Heineken Beverages.

At Buckingham Schenk, Hardy will work closely with the on-trade sales team to build strong customer relationships with national wholesalers, expand the portfolio further into the sector and increase new business opportunities.

Craig Durham, MD at Buckingham Schenk, congratulated Hardy on her new position: “We’re thrilled to have Emma join our on-trade sales team, which is an area that has seen significant growth for us at Buckingham Schenk Family over the last few years, and one that we’re continuing to increase our presence in. The wholesale sector is a key focus for us as we look to build our portfolio and customer base in the on-trade, so Emma joins us at a very exciting time for the on-trade sales team.”

In May, Buckingham Schenk announced an exclusive partnership with Australian winery Hatch Wines, founded by veteran winemaker Chris Hatcher. Hatcher, with over five decades of experience, was formerly chief winemaker at Treasury Wine Estates and spent 27 years at Wolf Blass. The partnership brings four wines from Hatch Wines to the UK market, including Clare Valley Watervale Riesling, Eden Valley Flaxman’s Riesling, Barossa St Johns Shiraz and McLaren Vale Vesey Shiraz. The Vesey Shiraz honours Hatcher’s great-grandfather, a pioneer in Australian winemaking.







