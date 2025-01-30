Subscriber login Close [x]
remember me
You are not logged in.
Forgot Password? To subscribe, click here
  1. Home
  2. News

Buckingham Schenk welcomes new MD

By Jo Gilbert
Published:  30 January, 2025

Buckingham Schenk is going through a major shift to its leadership team, thanks to the departure of its longstanding MD.

Craig Durham is leaving after 21 years with the business – 10 of which he spent as MD. He will be succeeded by Helena Martin who joins on 3 February.

Martin brings a wealth of experience in the wine trade, with over 16 years spent in senior sales roles. Most recently, she was UK sales director for Freixenet Copestick for seven years where she successfully built and lead a sales team of 34 people growing key customer partnerships and delivering market leading performance.

Martin previously spent nine years at Treasury Wines Estates in various roles including senior business manager, after initially training in finance and working for large multinational businesses such as l’Oreal.

Thierry Gaillard, Schenk Family CEO congratulated Martin on her new position.

“We’re delighted to welcome Helena as our new MD for the UK, which is a key market for us as a group. Her sales background and extensive knowledge of our industry will be invaluable assets for the group and we believe her leadership skills make her a perfect fit for the role.

“I would like to thank Craig our outgoing MD for his tireless work for the group and dedication to the business over so many years and we wish him all the best for the future,” he said.







Keywords:

Other articles of interest

Search

Harpers Newsletters

Most read articles

The Wine Barn marks 25th anniversary wit...

Old Vine Registry surpasses 4,000 entries

Hallgarten takes stock of growth having...

Berkmann announces Australian portfolio...

Cooke takes Thistledown out of Alliance

Cambridge’s Wilson derides ‘government i...

Digital Editions

Harpers digital edition is available ahead of the printed magazine. Don’t miss out, make sure you subscribe today to access the digital edition and all archived editions of Harpers as part of your subscription.
Harpers Wine and Spirit

Harpers latest digital edition, plus all archived editions, can be found here.

You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....
Supplements and Special Reports

You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....

Sud de France Top 100

View the Top 100 2024 competition results here...

Blogs 

Maltby&Greek tasting – a window on Greece

Sizing up Romagna’s Sangiovese

Armenia: A rising Caucasus star?

Blogs »

Past stories »

About us
Contact us
Advertise With Us
About this website
Your Account
Agile Publications
© Agile Media Ltd 2025. All rights reserved. Agile Media Ltd. Registered office:
56-58 Church Walk, Burgess Hill, West Sussex, RH15 9AN
Registered in England No. 6646125. VAT No. 938 4452 95