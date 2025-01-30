Buckingham Schenk welcomes new MD

By Jo Gilbert

Buckingham Schenk is going through a major shift to its leadership team, thanks to the departure of its longstanding MD.

Craig Durham is leaving after 21 years with the business – 10 of which he spent as MD. He will be succeeded by Helena Martin who joins on 3 February.

Martin brings a wealth of experience in the wine trade, with over 16 years spent in senior sales roles. Most recently, she was UK sales director for Freixenet Copestick for seven years where she successfully built and lead a sales team of 34 people growing key customer partnerships and delivering market leading performance.

Martin previously spent nine years at Treasury Wines Estates in various roles including senior business manager, after initially training in finance and working for large multinational businesses such as l’Oreal.

Thierry Gaillard, Schenk Family CEO congratulated Martin on her new position.

“We’re delighted to welcome Helena as our new MD for the UK, which is a key market for us as a group. Her sales background and extensive knowledge of our industry will be invaluable assets for the group and we believe her leadership skills make her a perfect fit for the role.

“I would like to thank Craig our outgoing MD for his tireless work for the group and dedication to the business over so many years and we wish him all the best for the future,” he said.















