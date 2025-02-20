Subscriber login Close [x]
Freixenet Copestick appoints Maria Lopez as new sales director

By Hamish Graham
Published:  20 February, 2025

Sparkling-wine specialists, Freixenet Copestick, has added Maria Lopez to their leadership team in the position of sales director.

Lopez will lead the sales team for the company's portfolio which includes its flagship sparkling wine brands, as well as other wines, beers and spirits.

Lopez, who most recently held the position of general manager for Majestic’s commercial arm, has an array of experience in the drinks trade including a previous sales directorship with Accolade Wines, as well as roles with AB InBev and Constellation Brands.

Lopez, who will start in the role from April, is keen to help grow and promote Freixenet Copestick’s brands: “After leading the Majestic commercial team through three years of double-digit growth, I'm excited to bring that same energy, ambition, and strategic drive to a company that truly knows how to make an impact in an industry I cherish.

“Freixenet Copestick isn’t just about incredible wines — it’s about innovation, strong partnerships, and doing business with purpose, values that resonate deeply with me. I look forward to working with a world-class team to drive continued growth and success — and yes, to raising a glass or two along the way."

Robin Copestick, MD of Freixenet Copestick, looks forward to welcoming Maria Lopez to the team.

“I am really pleased to welcome Maria to the Freixenet Copestick team. Our brands and supply partners from around the world are beautifully poised to continue the excellent growth we have achieved recently.  We have some ambitious targets and I am sure that Maria will be excited to lead the sales team to achieve all of these goals,” he said. 







Keywords:

