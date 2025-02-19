Hallgarten flies high with Middle East travel retail expansion

By Jo Gilbert

Hallgarten & Novum Wines has secured a new business contract which will see its products be sold into duty free operations in the Middle East.

The new deal is with global duty-free retail business UETA MEA, the owner of Duty Free Americas and a leader in travel retail, luxury goods and distribution. The contract will see Hallgarten Wines become a core premium wine supplier to the business’ operation in the Middle East, while utilising its existing partnerships of 200+ wineries.

Joe Swords, general manager at UETA MEA, commented: “We are delighted that Hallgarten & Novum Wines has expanded into the Global Travel Retail sector, helping us to develop our premium wine offering in the Middle East. We have been particularly impressed with the Hallgarten team’s portfolio and ability to service our operation from its base in the UK.”

The Hallgarten Wines International team will now be tasked with streamlining its supply chain by consolidating stock from wine suppliers out of its UK base, including its 200 strategic winery partnerships.

To supplement its Global Travel Retail team, Hallgarten has also enlisted the services of sector specialist, Kelly Stevenson (pictured, left). Stevenson will work exclusively with Hallgarten’s international director of sales, Steve Gerrard (right), as a consultant on the project.

Stevenson, who is the owner of JetVine Consultancy, said: “Global travel is my passion, and I was thrilled when Steve and the team got in touch to help launch Hallgarten Wines’ global travel retail offering to the trade. The sector is vast and wide open for new entrants to the market; with Hallgarten Wines’ proposition they are able to streamline the process for retailers and operators, offering them access to some of the world’s finest wines.”

Gerrard added: “We believe there is a significant opportunity to simplify and improve the logistics of the Global Travel Retail wine supply chain… Our aim is to provide a seamless experience for rail, air and sea operators, helping them to optimise operations while offering a selection of world-class wines.

“We are thrilled to have Kelly on board to help guide our efforts in the global travel retail sector. Her expertise in this space will be invaluable as we continue to expand our reach and bring our efficient solutions to a wider audience.”















