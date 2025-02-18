Subscriber login Close [x]
TWP Wines expands range with vintages from new region

By Hamish Graham
Published:  18 February, 2025

Amidst a slate of new wines, Italian wine producer, TWP Wines, has added two labels from the famed white wine region, Friuli-Venezia Giulia.

The new range from the northwestern Italian region is named Odulìn and contains the Friuliano Friuli DOC and Ribolla Gialla Venezia Giulia IGP wines. Both these white wines are produced from grapes indigenous to the Friuli-Venezia Giulia region, with one being 100% Friulano (Sauvignonasse) and the other made from 100% Ribolla Gialla.

As well as its foray into a new Italian region, TWP continues its expansion into the zero-alcohol wine market with two new add-ons to their Sicilian Nero Oro range, with a Pinot Grigio and Primitivo being introduced.

Read more: Laurent Delaunay’s new range aims to disrupt Burgundy category

Other new wines in the TWP range include an addition to its Insieme organic offerings from Santa Tresa in Vittoria, Sicily, bringing the Santa Tresa Insieme Bianco IGT into the fold. Stefano Girelli (pictured, left), owner of TWP Wines, has shown a strong commitment to sustainability and organic viticulture, as Harper’s found out in our May Sustainability Report.

All the new wines in TWP’s expanded range will be exhibited at this year’s Prowein. Girelli, Peter Kosten and the TWP team will be in attendance in Hall 16, Stand A43.

 

