Laurent Delaunay’s new range aims to disrupt Burgundy category

By Hamish Graham
Published:  18 February, 2025

Laurent Delaunay, the fifth-generation Burgundian winemaker, has launched a new eponymous range called Laurent Delaunay Les Grappillages. The range offers classic styles from Burgundy as well as Beaujolais, at a more affordable price point.

The Morrisons supermarket chain has already listed the range’s 2023 Chablis, available for £18 rrp, while its Fleurie from Beaujolais will reach the chain’s shelves in the springtime.

Delaunay, an advocate of the region's wines as president of Vins de Bourgogne (BIVB), wants the range to introduce a new audience to what can sometimes appear an impenetrable wine region for everyday consumers.

In an interview with Harpers in March of last year, Delaunay detailed that amid falling consumption, an innovative approach was needed to attract new consumers to the region’s wines. The emegence of the Les Grappillages range appears to be an attempt to do just this.

The range will consist of eight new SKUs, including a Pinot Noir, Chardonnays and a selection of Gamay Beaujolais, seeking to offer terroir-led wines for this expanded audience. Laurent Delaunay explained his vision for the project is to carve a new path for Burgundian wines.

He said: “Burgundy is fascinating, but its offerings can sometimes feel complicated and exclusive. Too often, quality wines come with high price tags. With Laurent Delaunay Les Grappillages, we want to give consumers a way into the category by offering authentic Burgundy and Beaujolais wines with a modern twist but at an accessible price point. I feel strongly that regional appellation wines from Burgundy should not just be a luxury item”.

The Les Grappillages name comes from the Middle Age tradition of handpicking grapes from the best vineyard parcels.




