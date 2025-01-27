Hallgarten announces new commercial director

By Hamish Graham

Hallgarten & Novum Wines has announced the appointment of Will Oatley to the role of commercial director.

The new addition comes at a time when the importer has been taking on a number of new producers including wineries from New Zealand, Italy and South Africa, as previously reported by Harpers.

Oatley has an array of experience in the drinks trade, most recently as the MD of Louis Latour Agencies, where he spent 11 years leading the business. Previous to this, Oatley held the position of regional sales director at Mentzendorff for 10 years and before that, spent five years at Moët Hennessy as regional sales manager.

The prospect of the role is a new and exciting challenge for Oatley.

“I am absolutely delighted to be joining Hallgarten at a very exciting time for the business. Their exponential growth across all trade sectors has positioned them as the go-to wine business in the sector. Hallgarten’s agency portfolio is second to none, and as part of Coterie Holdings, they boast a considerable wealth of industry experience,” he said.

Andrew Bewes, MD of Hallgarten & Novum Wines, is hopeful that Oatley will be a welcome addition at the importer.

He said: “As our business grows, it is vital that we recruit the best possible people to help drive us forward. Will adds considerable strength to our senior team and will help ensure an absolute focus on successfully developing our sales and further improving the service we offer our partners across hospitality and retail. Will’s wealth of experience in management and across all market sectors, combined with his passion for wine and the industries we serve, will ensure that we meet our commercial goals and fulfil our commitments to customers.”



As Hallgarten starts its annual tasting today (27 January), it has announced further additions to its expanding portfolio. These are two Argentinian producers: El Enemigo, a partnership between award-winning winemaker Alejandro Virgil and Adrianna Catena, as well as Uco Valley-based producer, Bodegas Salentein.









