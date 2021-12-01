Hallgarten invests in the future with office move

By Michelle Perrett

Specialist wine importer Hallgarten & Novum Wines has moved into offices to accommodate a post-pandemic flexible working environment.

The headquarters of the business will now be housed in an 8,000 square foot space at Mulberry House, Capability Green, Bedfordshire. This is an increase in space of 30% over its current offices.

Internally, the workplace is largely geared towards open plan hot-desking, supplemented by 12 meeting rooms created to accommodate modern working requirements.

The space also includes a purpose-built wine tasting room, a kitchen and break-out area, and a large flexible ‘Town Hall’ space, which will be used to host full company meetings and collaborative events.

In August, Hallgarten managing director, Andrew Bewes revealed to Harpers the company was beginning a trial of hybrid working allowing its office-based team to work from home for two days a week.

“We are very excited to be moving to our new home in Capability Green today. Whilst our previous offices and warehousing in Dallow Road, Luton, served us well over the past 36 years, a move has been on the cards since outsourcing our warehousing and distribution several years ago,” said Bewes.

“Last year we sold the site and started the search for a new home. The past 21 months has heralded significant – and largely positive – change to the way in which we all use office space and this move to Mulberry House accommodates our determination to embrace a much more flexible working environment.”

The purpose-built offices are situated just 28 minutes by train to St. Pancras International station and five minutes from both Luton Airport and Junction 10 of the M1.

Last month, hospitality and entertainment management company Delaware North appointed Hallgarten to supply wines to its UK stadia contracts and travel locations. The three-year contract involves supplying wine for hospitality events at five major stadia – Wembley, Emirates, London Stadium, Pride Park and Coventry Building Society Arena.















