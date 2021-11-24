Hallgarten & Novum Wines finalises major hospitality deal

By James Lawrence

Hospitality and entertainment management company Delaware North has appointed Hallgarten to supply wines to its UK stadia contracts and travel locations.

The three year contract with Hallgarten will involve supplying wine for hospitality events at five major stadia – Wembley, Emirates, London Stadium, Pride Park and Coventry Building Society Arena.

According to Delaware North, Hallgarten is expected to provide approximately 500,000 bottles of wine to guests over the lifetime of the agreement.

Doug Tetley, MD at Delaware North, commented: “We are delighted to be working with Hallgarten Wines, its team and pouring a wide range of wines from its extensive portfolio. During our rigorous selection process we were very impressed with Hallgarten’s professional approach to being a partner and the quality of their products, which we know will be a huge success with our guests across the country.”

In addition, Hallgarten will also supply wines to the venues’ restaurants residencies, such as the Diamond Club in the Emirates Stadium and the 120 Club at Wembley National Stadium.

“Working alongside Delaware North is very exciting indeed, and further increases our presence with stadia and event caterers across the country. Following a turbulent past 18 months, where stadiums have been left empty, it is fantastic to see turnstiles open once again and to play a part in the return to full capacity,” said Hallgarten Wines' MD Andrew Bewes.







