India-UK trade deal signed with hopes for scotch boom

By Hamish Graham

Indian and British Prime Ministers, Narendra Modi and Keir Starmer, have formally signed a free trade agreement which will include an easement of Indian tariffs on Scotch whisky.

The deal which was first agreed in May earlier this year will see Indian tariffs on imports of whisky and gin halved from 150% to 75%, with the levy set to fall to 40% by year 10 of the trade deal.

The bilateral agreement is anticipated to increase trade between the countries by £25.5bn and eventually add £4.8bn a year to the UK economy.

A large proportion of Scotch imported into India is used for blending with whiskies produced domestically. There are hopes that the reduced tariffs on whisky will be met by increased demand from India’s growing middle class who continue to seek out luxury imported products.

Mark Kent, chief executive of the Scotch Whisky Association, is optimistic about the deal, but believes more support is needed for the sector to reap its full rewards.

“The Scotch whisky industry has long championed a free trade agreement between the UK and India. The signing of the FTA is an historic moment and is an important milestone to reducing tariffs on Scotch whisky in a growing market. This will contribute to the government’s growth objective, by laying the foundations for further investment and jobs.

“The FTA will bring long-term benefits for the industry, but the industry needs immediate support in order to realise the deal’s full potential. Distillers, especially smaller ones, are under significant pressure now – including as a result of tariffs in the US and a growing tax burden in the UK.

“Action by the UK government to alleviate these pressures will ensure distillers are in the best position to take advantage of the UK-India FTA once it comes into force.”

CEO at Chivas Brothers, Jean-Etienne Gourgues, added: “The signing of the UK-India free trade agreement marks a significant step forward for the Scotch whisky industry.

“Once ratified by UK and Indian governments, this deal will unlock one of the world’s biggest whisky markets and enable us to open Chivas Brothers' Scotch whiskies up to a wider range of Indian consumers seeking premium, world-class spirits.

“The deal will support long term investment and jobs in our distilleries in Speyside and our bottling plant at Kilmalid and help deliver growth in both Scotland and India over the next decade. It’s clear that the future of Scotch is global and we believe India will be a key partner in that journey.”

Although there is optimism surrounding the deal, as whisky consultant Mark Littler reflected on in Forbes earlier this year, even after the deal India will still have the world’s highest tariffs on Scotch whisky. Additionally, complex state-level tax regimes mean that alcohol duty remains very high. For example, only recently has the state of Maharashtra, home to the cities of Mumbai and Pune, reduced alcohol duty from 300% to 150%.





