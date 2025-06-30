Subscriber login Close [x]
Harpers Design Awards 2025 open for entries

By Jaq Bayles
Published:  30 June, 2025

The Harpers Design Awards 2025 are now open to all drinks brands and design agencies that want to shine a spotlight on the look and functionality of their products in a range of categories.

The annual awards are judged by a panel of experts drawn from both the design world and from the trade, who between them will decide which packaging concepts represent the best in the business, conveying the right mix of appeal, cues, imagery and information.

They recognise the increasing importance of design in a crowded marketplace – it can make the difference between a painstakingly crafted product sitting on the shelf or back bar and making it to its intended destination, being enjoyed by the consumer.

These awards reward the innovation and expertise that go into creating eye-catching and functional solutions, considering appropriateness to targeted channels and thus ability to meet the demands of modern consumers.

The deadline for entries is 1 September and categories include Best Product Range, Best Redesign and Best Established Product. For more information or to enter now, click here.



