50 Best Indies 2025: Watch the Top 10 reveal at our winners lunch

By Harpers Editorial team

This week has seen the release of our 50 Best Indies 2025 results, celebrating the leading wine and spirits merchants from across the UK.

Once again, we’ve been revealing the 50 Best in tranches of 10 day by day, arriving at our Top 10 today, hosted on Harpers’ YouTube channel. Moreover, the Top 10 was filmed live at a special lunch where all gathered to hear their placements at the pinnacle of this list.

You can click here to watch the results, from 10-1, or go directly to our YouTube channel, where all of the results – from 50-1 – can now be found.

Our 50 Best Indies is one of our favourite features of the year – not least because of the vibrancy, diversity and professionalism found in the sector, driven by the people running and working in these dynamic businesses, along with the far-reaching drinks ranges that they deliver.

Whether traditional or modern, solely bricks-and-mortar retail or hybrid operations, small or multiple-sited, all businesses are considered equally by our judges on their individual merit, making a placement in the 50 Best something to be coveted and celebrated.

On that note, big congratulations from Team Harpers, and from our sponsors, Champagne Laurent-Perrier and Walker & Wodehouse, to all who have made it into our 50 Best Indies 2025, with a special mention for our amazing Top 10.







