Subscriber login Close [x]
remember me
You are not logged in.
Forgot Password? To subscribe, click here
  1. Home
  2. News

50 Best Indies 2025 ranking: 40-31 revealed

By Harpers Editorial team
Published:  06 January, 2025

This week marks the launch of our 50 Best Indies 2025 results, celebrating the leading wine and spirits merchants from across the UK.

Once again, we are revealing the 50 Best in tranches of 10, with 40-31 unveiled today, via Harpers’ YouTube channel, where five-minute recordings of the results are being released at 11am each day, until we unveil the Top 10 at the same time on Friday 10 January.

You can click here to watch the results, from 40-31, and then either follow the link in our daily newsfeed or go directly to our YouTube channel at 11am each day when the following 10 will be revealed.

Our 50 Best Indies is one of our favourite features of the year – not least because of the vibrancy, diversity and professionalism found in the sector, driven by the people running and working in these dynamic businesses, along with the far-reaching drinks ranges that they deliver.

Whether traditional or modern, solely bricks-and-mortar retail or hybrid operations, small or multiple-sited, all businesses are considered equally by our judges on their individual merit, making a placement in the 50 Best something to be coveted and celebrated.

On that note, we hope to see you again tomorrow morning, Wednesday 8 January at 11am, when we’ll be revealing the next 10, from 30-21, again live on Harpers’ YouTube channel.

And big congratulations from Team Harpers, and our sponsors, Champagne Laurent-Perrier and Walker & Wodehouse, to all who have made it into our 50 Best Indies 2025.



Keywords:

Other articles of interest

Search

Harpers Newsletters

Most read articles

50 Best Indies 2025 ranking: 50-41 revealed

Hallgarten pops the cork on Nicolas Feui...

Soho House extends low & no offer as Dry...

Hallgarten welcomes two new agencies int...

Majestic expands low & no range with add...

Looking Back, Forging Ahead Q&A: Fergal...

Digital Editions

Harpers digital edition is available ahead of the printed magazine. Don’t miss out, make sure you subscribe today to access the digital edition and all archived editions of Harpers as part of your subscription.
Harpers Wine and Spirit

Harpers latest digital edition, plus all archived editions, can be found here.

You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....
Supplements and Special Reports

You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....

Sud de France Top 100

View the Top 100 2024 competition results here...

Blogs 

Armenia: A rising Caucasus star?

New Vinho Verde project sharpens Alvarinho focus

Lanzarote’s battle to protect tradition

Blogs »

Past stories »

About us
Contact us
Advertise With Us
About this website
Your Account
Agile Publications
© Agile Media Ltd 2025. All rights reserved. Agile Media Ltd. Registered office:
56-58 Church Walk, Burgess Hill, West Sussex, RH15 9AN
Registered in England No. 6646125. VAT No. 938 4452 95