Subscriber login Close [x]
remember me
You are not logged in.
Forgot Password? To subscribe, click here
  1. Home
  2. News

50 Best Indies 2026 ranking: 20-11 revealed

By Harpers Editorial team
Published:  08 January, 2026

This week marks the release of our 50 Best Indies 2026 results, celebrating the leading wine and spirits merchants from across the UK.

Once again, we are revealing the 50 Best in tranches of 10 this week, with 20-11 unveiled today, via Harpers' YouTube channel, where five-minute recordings of the results are being released at 11am each day, until tomorrow, Friday 9 January, when we unveil the filming of the final Top 10 announcements, recorded at a special lunch in London.

You can click here to watch the 2026 results, from 20-11, or go directly to our YouTube channel from 11am onwards today and tomorrow, when the final 10 will be revealed.

The 50 Best Indies listing is one of our favourite features of the year – not least because of the vibrancy, diversity and professionalism found in the sector, driven by the people running and working in these dynamic businesses, along with the far-reaching drinks ranges that they deliver.

Whether traditional or modern, solely bricks-and-mortar retail or hybrid operations, small or multiple-sited, all businesses are considered equally by our judges on their individual merit, making a placement in the 50 Best something to be coveted and celebrated.

On that note, we hope to see you again tomorrow morning, Friday 9 January at 11am, for the reveal of the top placements, 10-1.

Congratulations from Team Harpers, and our sponsors, Champagne Laurent-Perrier and Walker & Wodehouse, to all who have made it into our 50 Best Indies 2026 so far.

Watch 50 Best Indies 2026 results – 20-11 unveiled.



Keywords:

Other articles of interest

Search

Harpers Newsletters

Most read articles

50 Best Indies 2026 ranking: 50-41 revealed

Waitrose success at IWC awards

50 Best Indies 2026 ranking: 40-30 revealed

50 Best Indies 2025: The full list

New commercial director to drive Society...

50 Best Indies 2026 ranking: 29-21 revealed

Digital Editions

Harpers digital edition is available ahead of the printed magazine. Don’t miss out, make sure you subscribe today to access the digital edition and all archived editions of Harpers as part of your subscription.
Harpers Wine and Spirit

Harpers latest digital edition, plus all archived editions, can be found here.

You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....
Supplements and Special Reports

You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....

Congratulations to all our Harpers Design Awards Medallists this year
Harpers Design Awards Results

Congratulations to all our Medallists this year.

Blogs 

Vergelegen – continuity and change on the Schapenberg

Talking innovation and opening doors with LWC

Koshu brings flavour of Japan to London

Blogs »

Past stories »

About us
Contact us
Advertise With Us
About this website
Your Account
Agile Publications
© Agile Media Ltd 2025. All rights reserved. Agile Media Ltd. Registered office:
56-58 Church Walk, Burgess Hill, West Sussex, RH15 9AN
Registered in England No. 6646125. VAT No. 938 4452 95