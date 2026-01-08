50 Best Indies 2026 ranking: 20-11 revealed

By Harpers Editorial team

This week marks the release of our 50 Best Indies 2026 results, celebrating the leading wine and spirits merchants from across the UK.

Once again, we are revealing the 50 Best in tranches of 10 this week, with 20-11 unveiled today, via Harpers' YouTube channel, where five-minute recordings of the results are being released at 11am each day, until tomorrow, Friday 9 January, when we unveil the filming of the final Top 10 announcements, recorded at a special lunch in London.

You can click here to watch the 2026 results, from 20-11, or go directly to our YouTube channel from 11am onwards today and tomorrow, when the final 10 will be revealed.

The 50 Best Indies listing is one of our favourite features of the year – not least because of the vibrancy, diversity and professionalism found in the sector, driven by the people running and working in these dynamic businesses, along with the far-reaching drinks ranges that they deliver.

Whether traditional or modern, solely bricks-and-mortar retail or hybrid operations, small or multiple-sited, all businesses are considered equally by our judges on their individual merit, making a placement in the 50 Best something to be coveted and celebrated.

On that note, we hope to see you again tomorrow morning, Friday 9 January at 11am, for the reveal of the top placements, 10-1.

Congratulations from Team Harpers, and our sponsors, Champagne Laurent-Perrier and Walker & Wodehouse, to all who have made it into our 50 Best Indies 2026 so far.

