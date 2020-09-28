Aldi to open 100 new stores as part of £1.3bn investment

By Lisa Riley

Aldi has pledged to invest a record £1.3bn over the next two years with new and upgraded stores, distribution centres and “further innovations” planned across the business.

Under its investment plan, Aldi said it expected to open around 100 new stores across the UK over 2020 and 2021 in line with its long-term target of 1,200 stores by 2025, alongside over 100 store upgrades under its Project Fresh initiative.

Other investments include new and expanded distribution centres and the rollout of recent innovations and developments, including its new ‘click and collect’ service which was launched to customers last week.

The plans are expected to create 4,000 new jobs next year, adding to the 3,000 permanent roles created in 2020.

The discounter, which celebrates its 30th anniversary in the UK this year, said its continued investment in Britain was “recognition for three decades of trust and loyalty” shown by its customers.

“The founding principle of our UK business back in 1990 was to offer a carefully-selected range of great quality products at the lowest prices. Whilst we’re continuing to innovate to give customers an even better experience and greater convenience, our core philosophy remains unchanged,” said Giles Hurley, CEO for Aldi UK and Ireland.

“With the UK’s economic outlook increasingly uncertain, families are more concerned about their grocery bills than ever. We’ve seen before that our customers need us most in times of financial hardship, which is why our commitment to remain Britain’s lowest-priced supermarket is more important than ever.”

In its annual trading update, Aldi said an influx of new shoppers had helped it increase sales in the UK and Ireland by 8.3% to a record £12.3bn in the year to 31 December 2019 (2018: £11.3bn).

Latest data shows Aldi’s UK sales have continued to rise by 10%, with its market share standing at 8% (Kantar Worldpanel, 12 w/e to 6 September 2020.

Looking ahead, Aldi said its most important commitment to customers was to continue to keep its prices the lowest in the market as household budgets come under greater pressure.



