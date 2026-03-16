Whisky investment platform sees 30% user growth

By Oliver Catchpole

Still In Cask – a blockchain whisky investment platform – has reported a 30% increase in users year-on-year.

Founded by Liam Hirt (pictured), also the creator of Psychopomp Microdistillery and Circumstance Distillery in Bristol, the platform allows distilleries to sell bottle-sized shares of maturing whisky.

At bottling, shareholders can then claim their 700ml bottles.

The platform said that the idea is to make whisky investing more affordable for “whisky lovers”, adding that buying a cask can cost tens of thousands of pounds.

Meanwhile, Still In Cask’s shares can cost as little as £20, making the market more accessible for whisky enthusiasts.

The platform also makes use of a public ‘blockchain ledger’, which keeps every share purchase independently verifiable and trackable – reducing the risk of mistakes and fraud in whisky investment.

Commenting on this approach, Hirt explained: “When we launched Still In Cask in 2021, the goal was simple – make cask ownership accessible to the people who actually love whisky.

“Whisky casks shouldn’t be mysterious assets reserved for wealthy collectors. They’re part of the whisky-making process, and the people who care most about that process are often the drinkers themselves.”

Still In Cask has sold more than 4,400 cask shares across 54 casks since its foundation in 2021, with most investors purchasing only one or two shares.

It said that this shows “the approach is resonating”.

Hirt added that his idea for the platform resulted from a problem he was facing at Circumstance Distillery – whisky has to mature for three years before it can be sold, which is financially tricky for new distilleries.

Selling fractional shares allows these small distilleries to fund their operations more easily (in addition to making investing more accessible).

It also aims to allow distilleries to be more experimental with their casks and maturation methods.











