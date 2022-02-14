Copper Rivet’s Masthouse to partner with Cask Liquid Marketing

By James Bayley

Copper Rivet Distillery of Chatham in Kent has agreed a multi-year partnership with Cask Liquid Marketing for the exclusive UK marketing and distribution of its Masthouse Whisky products. Launched in 2020, the burgeoning Masthouse Whisky range is at the vanguard of all the exciting English whiskies now hitting the market after years of maturation.

Stephen Russell, founder and commercial director of Copper Rivet Distillery said: “There’s so much excitement already around both world whisky and English whisky, and we want to make sure that Masthouse Whisky has a marketing and sales footprint that does it justice.

“Masthouse Whisky is an early leader in the English whisky movement, using grains grown to our specification within 20 miles of the distillery and letting the cereals and the production process – rather than the barrels – talk.

“We’re hugely excited for 2022, which we believe could be a breakout year for English whisky.

“In Cask Liquid Marketing, we will have a partner who shares our passion for quality spirits, creating moments of great enjoyment for drinkers. We very much appreciate Cask’s track record of customer service into the trade and its building and distribution of pivotal brands.”

Stuart Ekins, Cask Liquid Marketing’s director and founder, added: “New innovative products with quality and provenance at their heart are central to Cask’s mission. The Masthouse team’s single-minded focus on ingredients and process make their whiskies the perfect addition to our portfolio – this whisky is so good, people need the chance to taste it.”

Copper Rivet Distillery was set up in 2016 by the Russell family, Bob and his sons Matthew and Stephen. Their dream was to establish their own distillery in the Chatham area, and this they have done, renovating Pumphouse no.5 to make it into the stunning distillery it is today.

Cask Liquid Marketing is a 360-degree sales and marketing company representing exclusive UK agencies for premium spirits, wines and Champagnes. Founded in 2011 by respected industry experts Stuart Ekins and Richard Herbert, Cask has a dedicated team of highly skilled individuals with decades of experience, delivering brand awareness and building relationship networks across the entire UK and into Europe.















