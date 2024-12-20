Cabrach celebrates first distillation in 170 years

By James Lawrence

A community-owned, government-supported distillery has revived the tradition of whisky making at The Cabrach estate in Speyside, a sparsely populated Highland area that hasn't produced single malt for 170 years.

Following capital investment from the Scottish government’s Just Transition Fund, the distillery celebrated its first batch in a ceremony attended by Deputy First Minister Kate Forbes.

According to the distillery: “The Cabrach is a unique part of Scotland on the rugged edge of Speyside where Highland geography, rich cultural history and a distinctive community spirit intersect to create an inimitable sense of place. This is where the illicit Scotch story began, a place where three legal distilleries thrived following the dawn of legal production in 1823, and now, once again, a place where The Cabrach Distillery is reigniting these time-honoured traditions while also working to regenerate the local community.

“In front of over 100 guests, including the local community and members of The Cabrach Collective, first distillation of the new spirit took place at Inverharroch Farm, within painstakingly restored 19th century stone steadings. The Cabrach Trust’s community-led regeneration plan will also see the development of a bistro and heritage centre alongside the distillery, offering hospitality to visitors.”

The business will be run as a social enterprise, owned by a collective of residents and other stakeholders, with profits used to further The Cabrach Trust’s “community regeneration vision”.

To raise additional capital, the distillery has introduced The Cabrach Collective, a small community of founding champions “who will join the journey to revive the long-lost craft of whisky making” in area.

“The unique membership programme offers much more than a special whisky package. It offers whisky lovers the chance to become part of a tale of renewal and play a vital role in restoring a proud community like few others,” said a representative from The Cabrach.

“The Cabrach Collective is limited to 1,849 members, in tribute to the old steadings, home of The Cabrach Distillery, which have stood at Inverharroch since 1849. Membership of The Cabrach Collective is available for £1,245 per person."

A registered charity formed in 2013, The Cabrach Trust was set up to “preserve the cultural heritage of The Cabrach and safeguard its remote community”.

Jonathan Christie, CEO of The Cabrach Trust, commented: “Our first distillation represents a long-awaited landmark milestone in our journey to revive the lost spirit of The Cabrach. This is a project that will serve as the economic lungs of our regeneration vision for this special place, attracting thousands of visitors to the area, captivated by the incredible history and timeless landscapes of The Cabrach.

“It has been a privilege to share this occasion with the Deputy First Minister, and we greatly appreciate the Scottish government’s continued support of our mission. The wild spirit of The Cabrach will now be filled into fine casks to begin its patient maturation which, in time, will culminate in the release of The Cabrach Single Malt Scotch Whisky.”

Forbes added: "The Cabrach Distillery was one of the first projects to secure monies from the Just Transition Fund, a £75 million Scottish government initiative to create jobs and support innovation across the North East and Moray. As a social enterprise and whisky distillery, it's a unique part of the vibrant food and drink sector which makes a valuable contribution to the national and local economies. Today's ceremony signals the start of a new chapter for The Cabrach and its ambitions to be a leading example of community-led, rural regeneration."





Top photo: Jonathan Christie, The Cabrach Trust and Distillery; Kate Forbes, Deputy First Minister; Grant Gordon OBE The Cabrach Trust












