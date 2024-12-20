King Charles reissues Royal Warrants

By James Lawrence

An eclectic list of importers, sparkling wine producers and distillers have been granted Royal Warrants by King Charles III.

The vast majority of recipients had previously held warrants under Queen Elizabeth II, including Justerini & Brooks, Camel Valley, Bollinger, Louis Roederer, Moët & Chandon and Taylor’s.

However, in a long-standing tradition, the list of Royal Warrants is updated every time a new monarch is crowned.

There are now a total of 386 companies tasked with supplying goods or services to the Royal Household, including Champagne houses that were first issued warrants by Queen Victoria.

Giles Burke-Gaffney, Justerini & Brooks buying director and grantee of the Royal Warrant, commented: “It is an honour to supply our wines and spirits to the Royal Household, and we are delighted to receive the news of a Royal Warrant granted by The King. I cannot imagine a more special way to conclude our 275th anniversary year.”

Meanwhile, Taylor's was first bestowed a warrant by Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II in 2017.

“This recognition is a truly significant moment in Taylor’s long and distinguished history. It is a testament to the dedication and commitment of our team, whose unwavering pursuit of excellence has made this honour possible,” said Taylor’s MD Adrian Bridge.

Martini, Thomas Hine Cognac, John Walker & Sons, Lochnagar Distillery and D. Johnston & Co (Laphroaig) were also in the updated Companies By Appointment list.















