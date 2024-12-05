Subscriber login Close [x]
Moët & Chandon reaches halfway point in 100km Champagne hedgerow project

By James Lawrence
Published:  05 December, 2024

One of Champagne’s most iconic houses has reached the halfway point of a project to plant 100km of hedgerow in Champagne as part of a plan to boost biodiversity in the region.

Created in 2021, Moët & Chandon’s Natura Nostra is a regional initiative set up to “fight against climate change and restore biodiversity” in the vineyards of Champagne.

Since then the house has made great strides in its journey.

In 2021 alone, 35kms were planted on the maison’s estates. This year, groups of employees, winegrowing-partners and public authorities recently came together to plant 1km of hedges on two agricultural plots belonging to a winegrower partner in the Côte des Blancs.

In 2024, a total of 60 projects with winegrowing partners were undertaken in the Marne and Aube regions, bringing the maison to the halfway point of its 2027 target to plant 100km of hedgerow.

“Through the creation of ecological corridors, Moët & Chandon contributes to the re-establishment of balance between ecosystems, as well as the prevention of soil erosion and improvement in water retention,” said a representative from the house.

“Our embracing of biodiversity goes hand in hand with our change to organic viticulture in the 1980s, because we realised that in the long term this was the only direction that made sense,” added Miguel A. Torres, president of Familia Torres.

“Since then, we have implemented several projects that range from repopulating endangered species (like for example the Bonelli’s Eagle) to creating so-called habitat corridors.”

According to Moët & Chandon, the planting will link two reservoirs of biodiversity – the Saran Forest and the Montagne de Reims Forest – creating more natural habitats for animal and plant species to move and feed across freely.

Enhancing biodiversity is a growing priority across many regions – a philosophy that complements organic and biodynamic approaches to viticultural management.

Sibylle Scherer, CEO and president of Moët & Chandon, concluded: “Preserving nature needs the mobilisation of all players. The maison works closely with the interprofessional organisations, its partners and public authorities, by sharing its innovations, best practices and by driving meaningful change in the Champagne region.”






