Padstow Distilling joins forces with Thorman Hunt

By Jo Gilbert

Young Cornish distillery Padstow Distilling has appointed Thorman Hunt as its sole UK distributor, in a move which will see its range distributed nationwide.

Padstow Distilling is known for its locally made products including its grain-based neutral spirit from Cornish barley grown a mile from the distillery. It also forages botanicals used in its gin from the coast, with distribution until recently carried out by the in-house team.

The partnership with Thorman Hunt will boost the distillery’s range around the UK. Drawing on the supplier’s long-standing presence in the premium on-trade, the Padstow Distilling team – led by founder David McWilliam – will now have access to some of the UK’s top bars and restaurants.

Read more: Orkney Distillery latest to join whisky boom

Jeremy Hunt, founder of Thorman Hunt said: “I have spent my holidays for over 30 years on Tregirls Farm overlooking the Camel Estuary in Cornwall. We’re very excited by this addition – the gin is outstanding and the fact they go through the arduous process of creating their own base spirit using barley from Tregirls Farm is superb.

“David’s pursuit of provenance and flavour perfectly aligns with our distribution expertise.”

The appointment also follows the establishment of the distillery’s new, larger premises just outside Padstow. The expansion is just one of a number of distillery openings or re-opening stories in recent weeks, largely centred on whisky. Padstow's expansion stands in opposition to the recent trend of gin distillery closures, (more on that in the April edition of Harpers, out tomorrow online). The new Padstow site has an eight-fold increase in capability, meaning production is set to grow.

Thorman Hunt meanwhile has specialised in premium artisanal wine and hand-crafted spirits from key regions across the world since 1978. The partnership with Padstow is ‘Driven by a shared respect for terroir’, with distribution of Padstow Gin set to ‘focus on the finest restaurants, hotels and trade professionals in London and the UK, but particularly those in pursuit of provenance’, the businesses said in a statement.

McWilliam added: “We’ve always had our website for micro-orders, but now we’re expanding and there’s truly no better fit. Thorman Hunt sell an extraordinary range of terroir-driven wines from around the world, so we already share many of the same values.”

Thorman Hunt will start out by listing a number of the distillery’s flagship products, including the original St George’s Well (£48 rrp), the Navy Strength Stepper Point (£60 rrp) and rose-scented Hawker’s Cove gin (£48 rrp) and Padstow Vodka Gun Point (£44 rpp). It will then expand to include Padstow Distilling’s entire range in the autumn.





