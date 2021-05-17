Copper Rivet opens Pumphouse by the river

THE PUMPROOM AT COPPER RIVET DISTILLERY
5, Chatham Dockyard, Leviathan Way, Chatham ME4 4LP
Chatham’s own distillery is now home to a new 80-seat restaurant housed in the distiller’s 19th-century Victorian Pumphouse beside the Medway river. Having initially opened last month with a limited menu on the venue’s riverside decking, the launch is now preparing to reach its full potential with backing from head chef Will Freeman. The Pumproom is a relaxed fine-dining experience with a philosophy which celebrates producers that reflect their native environment and unique growing techniques. Wines sourced from Kent and around the world will feature, alongside the distillery’s signature cocktails.