    Copper Rivet opens Pumphouse by the river

    By Jo Gilbert
    Published:  17 May, 2021

    THE PUMPROOM AT COPPER RIVET DISTILLERY

    5, Chatham Dockyard, Leviathan Way, Chatham ME4 4LP

    copperrivetdistillery.com

    Chatham’s own distillery is now home to a new 80-seat restaurant housed in the distiller’s 19th-century Victorian Pumphouse beside the Medway river. Having initially opened last month with a limited menu on the venue’s riverside decking, the launch is now preparing to reach its full potential with backing from head chef Will Freeman. The Pumproom is a relaxed fine-dining experience with a philosophy which celebrates producers that reflect their native environment and unique growing techniques. Wines sourced from Kent and around the world will feature, alongside the distillery’s signature cocktails.



