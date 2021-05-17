Copper Rivet opens Pumphouse by the river

By Jo Gilbert

THE PUMPROOM AT COPPER RIVET DISTILLERY

5, Chatham Dockyard, Leviathan Way, Chatham ME4 4LP

copperrivetdistillery.com

Chatham’s own distillery is now home to a new 80-seat restaurant housed in the distiller’s 19th-century Victorian Pumphouse beside the Medway river. Having initially opened last month with a limited menu on the venue’s riverside decking, the launch is now preparing to reach its full potential with backing from head chef Will Freeman. The Pumproom is a relaxed fine-dining experience with a philosophy which celebrates producers that reflect their native environment and unique growing techniques. Wines sourced from Kent and around the world will feature, alongside the distillery’s signature cocktails.







