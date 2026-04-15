Cocktail festival to return to Brighton with 50 bars announced

By Oliver Catchpole

Brighton Cocktail Festival has announced that it is returning for its second year of city-wide celebrations, running from 18 to 27 September.

With over 50 leading Brighton & Hove bars taking part there is a wide range of venues for ticket holders to choose from.

These locations, which include graffiti whisky bar Cut Your Wolf Loose;1920s-style speakeasy Bar Valentino; the bee-inspired Apiary; and the Victoria Bar at The Grand, are all within walking distance of one another.

The over 150 festival cocktails will be revealed over the summer, with one in three being alcohol free.

These will be fairly affordable, with every bar serving two cocktails for £6 and one non-alcoholic cocktail for £4 – with a limit of one festival cocktail, per customer per bar.

There will also be unique events, offers and discounts for ticket holders over the 10 days.

Organisers have additionally launched an app for the festival, which is built for bar, cocktail and event discovery, including allowing uses to create their own custom ‘cocktail trail’ on a live map.

Ticket holders can also bookmark, rate and review bars and cocktails on the app, to keep track of their preferences.

Commenting on the returning festival, Harry Philippson, Brighton Cocktail Festival founder, said: “Brighton Cocktail Festival is all about championing Brighton’s incredible cocktail culture, and so we can’t wait to host the country’s biggest city-wide celebration of cocktails”

“With the launch of the brand-new Brighton Cocktail Festival App, locals and visitors will be able to create their own bespoke cocktail trails and experiences to discover and then support the city’s best bars for the festival and beyond.”

To find out more visit the Brighton Cocktail Festival website.

The full bar lineup is listed here.













