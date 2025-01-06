50 Best Indies 2025 ranking: 50-41 revealed

By Harpers Editorial team

This week marks the launch of our 50 Best Indies 2025 results, celebrating the leading wine and spirits merchants from across the UK.

Once again, we will be revealing the 50 Best in tranches of 10, beginning with 50-41 today, via Harpers’ YouTube channel, where five-minute recordings of the results will be released at 11am each day, until we unveil the Top 10 at the same time on Friday 10 January.

You can click here to watch the results, from 50-41, and then either follow the link in our daily newsfeed or go directly to our YouTube channel at 11am each day when the following 10 will be revealed.

Our 50 Best Indies is one of our favourite features of the year – not least because of the vibrancy, diversity and professionalism found in the sector, driven by the people running and working in these dynamic businesses, along with the far-reaching drinks ranges that they deliver.

Whether traditional or modern, solely bricks-and-mortar retail or hybrid operations, small or multiple-sited, all businesses are considered equally by our judges on their individual merit, making a placement in the 50 Best something to be coveted and celebrated.

On that note, we hope to see you again tomorrow morning, Tuesday 7 January at 11am, when we’ll be revealing the next 10, from 40-31, again live on Harpers’ YouTube channel.

And big congratulations from Team Harpers, and our sponsors, Champagne Laurent-Perrier and Walker & Wodehouse, to all who have made it into our 50 Best Indies 2025.







