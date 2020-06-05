Subscriber login Close [x]
remember me
You are not logged in.
Forgot Password? To subscribe, click here
  1. Home
  2. News

Online BWS sales double during May

By Andrew Catchpole
Published:  05 June, 2020

Online sales of beers, wines and spirits boomed during May, as the UK’s second month under lockdown drove a record numbers of thirsty consumers to embrace ecommerce.

The latest IMRG Capgemini Online Retail Index reveals that online sales in BWS climbed 94.9% year-on-year, against a backdrop of all online retail growing to a 12-year high, up 32.7%.

The BWS category experienced the third biggest uplift, after home and garden sales (up 138%) and electricals (up 102.8%), with the May Bank holiday and long sunny spell of weather cited as contributing to the upswing.

Online retail sales in April, the first full month under lockdown, had already risen collectively by 13.6% over the previous year, with the report saying that: “Covid-19 continued to reshape the retail landscape in May, as consumers acclimatised to the enforced shift of shopping online.”

Moreover, across all online retail, multi-channel operators generated the biggest uplift, outperforming pure online retailers, with those pivoting their focus to online experiencing a collective 53.1% uplift, against just 10.1% for the online specialists.

Speculating on how much of this online uplift would remain as lockdown is eased and retailers open their physical doors again, Andy Mulcahy, strategy and insight director, IMRG, said that there were two aspects that would answer that question – “demand and culture”.

“Much spend has been forced online, and often in an artificially-inflated way… once demand returns there, will it be in stores – where 30-minute queues to get in will quickly become tiresome – or online, which is by its very nature socially-distanced?

“It seems reasonable to assume demand and culture will have been forever altered,” he surmised.



Keywords:

Other articles of interest

Search

Harpers Newsletters

Digital Editions

Harpers digital edition is available ahead of the printed magazine. Don’t miss out, make sure you subscribe today to access the digital edition and all archived editions of Harpers as part of your subscription.
Harpers Wine and Spirit

Harpers latest digital edition, plus all archived editions, can be found here.

Judged by buyers for buyers, this is the only wine competition assessing quality, value and design for a complete and rigorous audit of each entry.
Wine Stars Awards

Judged by buyers for buyers, the only wine competition assessing quality, value and design for a rigorous audit of each entry.

You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....
Supplements and Special Reports

You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....

Twitter

Blogs 

Climate change creeps up in Burgundy

Blogs »

Most read articles

About us
Contact us
Advertise With Us
About this website
Your Account
Agile Publications
© Agile Media Ltd 2020. All rights reserved. Agile Media Ltd. Registered office:
56-58 Church Walk, Burgess Hill, West Sussex, RH15 9AN
Registered in England No. 6646125. VAT No. 938 4452 95