Waitrose appoints new wine trading manager

By James Bayley

Nicola Jones will join Waitrose as its new wine trading manager on 13 October, bringing 13 years of experience from within the company.

Previously, Jones served as category strategy manager, where she worked closely with the beers, wines, spirits and soft drinks teams. Her appointment comes at a time when Waitrose is introducing several new product ranges, including additions to its Blueprint, Loved & Found and No.1 lines.

Jones first joined Waitrose through the graduate scheme and has held various roles within the retailer’s commercial and trading teams. Commenting on her new position, she said, “I am truly honoured to join such a talented team of experts in a category that I am deeply passionate about, especially at a time when we have incredible opportunities to drive growth.”

Pierpaolo Petrassi, head of beer, wine and spirits at Waitrose, expressed his confidence in Jones’s ability to lead the team during a crucial period for the business. “We are delighted to have Nicki join the team at this crucial time. Her customer focus, passion for product and in-depth knowledge of the business will be vital as she leads our team of talented wine buyers as trading manager,” Petrassi said.

Jones steps into her new role as Waitrose prepares for the hectic Christmas trading period, which is expected to include the launch of several new products. The retailer, known for its extensive range of more than 2,100 wines, beers and spirits, continues to prioritise customer experience and innovation. With more Masters of Wine than any other UK supermarket, Waitrose will aim to maintain its reputation for offering high-quality products and expert guidance to its customers.