Harpers Design Awards 2023 open for entries

By Harpers Editorial team

Submissions are now being invited for the 2023 edition of Harpers Design Awards, which is the leading competition of its kind in the UK market.

With design and packaging ever more important in helping convey a sense of the liquid inside and assist consumer purchasing decisions, these annual Awards look to celebrate the best presentation out there, from classic to innovative, by way of the playful to the pinpointed target audience.

Our judges, comprising drinks-related designers and design-savvy members of the drinks trade, consider all aspects of the design and presentation, from initial brief to final execution.

Whether it’s a re-imagining of a classic design, a fresh new approach for an innovative product or a standout design that brings together a range, we want our readers to see what can be possible when creative thought and design skill are at play.

As such, brand owners and/or their agents may enter a single product or a range of products, with the Design Awards being open to all wines, spirits, pre-mixed drinks, beers, ciders. We also run a category for Best Design Agency.

