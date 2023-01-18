Subscriber login Close [x]
St Austell hails expansion to Wales

By Andrew Catchpole
Published:  18 January, 2023

St Austell Brewery is expanding its reach into South Wales, taking the reach of its wholesale business beyond its West Country stronghold.

The Cornish brewer and pub group has announced this expansion of its free trade business under the direction of recently appointed Nick Jackson, who recently joined as sales development manager for the region after a five-year stint at Matthew Clark covering the West Country and South Wales.

The company is currently the largest regional wholesaler of beers, ciders, spirits and softs in the West Country, also with the 650-strong portfolio of St Austell Wines firmly embedded in its offer.

• Read more: Holly Ninnes to head up wine division at St Austell

In addition to its own brands, including Tribute pale ale, Proper Job IPA, Bath Ales and Korev lager, St Austell works with strategic partners to supply third-party brands such as Heineken, Thatchers and Diageo.

Dan Crabb, sales director at St Austell Brewery, said: “The expansion of our free trade business into South Wales marks the latest exciting chapter of St Austell Brewery’s growth. We are excited to forge new partnerships and bring our award-winning beers and third-party brands to new customers.

St Austell has been long established in Cornwall, now selling beers and wines through its free trade arm via six depots in the West Country, with over three million bottles of wine now supplied to customers annually.

“Considering the current challenges of our trading environment, we’re proud to celebrate this latest milestone as we continue to expand our footprint across the UK,” added Crabb.



