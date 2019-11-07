Wines and spirits instrumental in creating the future’s “creative community hubs”

By Jo Gilbert

Wine and spirits stores will be at the forefront of community bonding over the next decade, as retail finds new and inventive ways of keeping customers coming back for more.

A new report looking ahead at the global trends influencing consumer buyer habits in 2020 has said that experiential wine and spirits stores are being re-thought for a modern generation “raised on concept stores, direct-to-consumer brands and brand experiences”.

BWS were singled out, along with coffee, to offer the most opportunities of any FMCG category around “creating local community eco-systems around their wares”.

This could include incorporating bar areas as well as organising community events, or even just cocktails, standout wineglasses and tableware, all “presented in cool, unexpected interiors”.

The report, called Light Years 2020, singled out Brooklyn Store Stranger Wines for its innovative and holistic approach to pulling in, and keeping, customers.

“Opened in 2019, the 1,000 square foot space…sells a carefully selected group of wines sourced directly from growers and producers,” says Lucie Greene, ‘futurist’ and founder of Light Years 2020.

“Partner in the venture, Dennis McNany is a musician, artist and DJ; the shop has a record player and a big collection of vintage vinyl records that play throughout the store. The aim, the owners say, is to make the store into a community creative hub while demystifying the world of wines to locals. The store says it plans to launch a radio station and also intends to expand its local snack offering.”

The Light Years 2020 report highlights the 100 biggest shapers of consumer behaviour across multiple sectors, including Beauty, Media & Marketing, Food & Drink, Wellbeing & Health, Retail, Consumer Tech & Innovation, and Leisure & Travel.

It uses examples of innovative retailers in the USA and Beijing which are drawing successfully on localism trends via their “irreverent mood” and savvy and community-minded approach.

There are ample opportunities in the UK too, with its thriving independent sector which has seen rapid evolution in recent years, from hybrid stores to broadening their offering to beers and low and no products, and running pop-up events.

Other major trends affecting BWS include the rise of CBD – a cannabinoid taken from the hemp plant – which has now “successfully rebranded, cutting ties from stoner culture into a miraculous resource for wellness seekers”.

“Athlesisure alcohol” which revolves around focusing more on the health benefits of products is also on the rise.

“Guilt-free, low-carb drinking isn’t exactly new, but alcohol companies are championing nutrition as never before, this time with health-conscious labelling and even athletic crossovers to woo the wellness-minded consumer,” Greene said.











