Four Seasons appoints new head of bars

By Jo Gilbert

The Four Seasons Hotel at Tower Bridge has appointed top mixologist Michele Lombardi to lead the drinks offer at one of the group’s key London locations.

Lombardi will manage and oversee the strategic development of all the mixology and bars at the hotel, including the Rotunda Bar and Lounge and Mei Ume, as well as taking the lead on the seasonal drinks menu development.

Lombardi brings a wealth of experience from some of the world’s most prestigious bars. In recent years he has held positions as head mixologist at The Ritz London Hotel and for D&D Management Company – the group which has venues spanning London, Manchester, Birmingham, Paris and New York.

He now joins the Four Seasons Hotel London at Tower Bridge’s team following his role of head of mixology at the hotel’s Park Lane site.

Victoria Lebedeva, director of food and beverage at Tower Bridge, said: “As one of London’s top bartenders, Michele is the perfect candidate to deliver on the next phase of the hotel’s growth. With our passionate team of bartenders behind him, I am looking forward to seeing him take on the role of Head of Bars.”

The announcement comes at an important time for the hotel as it works to become the go-to destination in the City of London for its drinks and culinary offer. Lombardi will play a pivotal role in elevating the hotel’s presence in the area, with the management team putting much store in his ‘innovative style and creative flair’.

Lombardi added that he is delighted to be taking the role of head of bars “for such an iconic hotel, steeped in history and luxury. My goal is to create unique and lasting memories for each of our guests through the finest mixology and premium service and I’m incredibly excited to lead the charge on creating an exciting future for the hotel’s bars.”













