LWC and Hills Prospect aim for ‘best-in-class’ partnership

By Jo Gilbert

LWC Drinks and Hills Prospect, both regulars on Harpers 50 Best Wholesalers list, have described how their new partnership will strengthen their overall customer proposition and leverage their individual skills, as LWC looks to increase its foothold in the crucial area of London and the South East.

The major partnership forms a collaboration between LWC Drinks, the UK’s largest independent drinks wholesaler, with Essex-based Hills Prospect, the largest independent drinks distributor in London and its surrounding counties.

Customers in this area will now have access to LWC’s exclusive range of Signature Wines and Brands, as it builds on Hills Prospect’s strong on-trade portfolio, backed by a fleet of around 40 lorries.

LWC wine buyer Frances Bentley, told Harpers: “LWC and Hills Prospect have had a long-standing mutual respect for each other and have both wanted to grow their businesses.

“Hills Prospect has a solid regional stronghold and an incredible reputation in London and the South East. LWC has the network, resource and infrastructure; and both businesses have over 40 years’ experience in delivering excellent customer service to the on-trade.

“Under the new partnership, the synergies of the two businesses will ultimately allow us to create a ‘best-in-class’ customer proposition across London and the South East.”

The two businesses confirmed that Hills Prospect will continue to “operate under its own name with no interruption”, while “LWC will be working alongside to support”.

Collette Whittington-Bowers will continue as wine director for Hills Prospect, as she continues to build on an ever-growing quality wine portfolio.

LWC has also been busy building its wine lists. The national wholesale supplies more than 13,000 businesses across the country, with its Champagne and sparkling wine offer particularly standing out for its quality. The acquisition of Hills Prospect will mark LWC's 18th site in the UK, as it looks to build on strong recent results. Turnover rose from £280m in 2019 to £530m last year.







