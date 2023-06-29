Subscriber login Close [x]
remember me
You are not logged in.
Forgot Password? To subscribe, click here
  1. Home
  2. People & Opinion

Five minutes with Frances Bentley, LWC

By Andrew Catchpole
Published:  29 June, 2023

With turnover rising from £280m in 2019 to £530m last year, drinks wholesaler LWC has also been busy strengthening its wine offer. Andrew Catchpole catches up with wine buyer Frances Bentley for the lowdown.

Our comeback from Covid was very strong, because we had stock, and were quick to bring people back from furlough, so were ready to. And wine has become increasingly important, because that’s where we can add value. We’ve taken on six wine sales staff since January, bringing the team to 26, and our staff is growing generally. I joined just over a year ago, working closely with Shaun [Healy, wine director] and it’s a broad role. I touch most areas of the business.

Having the right range is important, but if you can’t get it out to the customers in an orderly way, at the right time, at the right price, then you don’t really have a business. And LWC is proud of the service it gives.  

Everything we have in the range has to be true to type, we are not there to befuddle the consumers. We work with a strong range of suppliers, and some of those relationships are long-standing and developing. But also giving opportunities to other wineries that want to work with LWC. 

A lot of wine lists in restaurants aren’t doing the job they are supposed to. I love a complicated wine list, but if it becomes too complicated for customers and staff, if they don’t have a somm, then you have to have a list that makes it really easy for them. Then, the wine list is the greatest selling tool you have and it has to be doing the hard work for the restaurant.




Keywords:

Other articles of interest

Search

Harpers Newsletters

Most read articles

English Wine Week: Sparkling still on top

WSTA tells government 'It’s not too late...

Hedonism Wines launches online auction p...

Jeroboams puts new exclusives on show at...

Vagabond opens English wine bar South Do...

Old Vine database goes live

Digital Editions

Harpers digital edition is available ahead of the printed magazine. Don’t miss out, make sure you subscribe today to access the digital edition and all archived editions of Harpers as part of your subscription.
Harpers Wine and Spirit

Harpers latest digital edition, plus all archived editions, can be found here.

You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....
Supplements and Special Reports

You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....

Twitter

Blogs 

Brittany’s new wave of wines

Chiaretto eyes Provence's crown

Talking Torbato: Sardinia's rising star

Blogs »

Past stories »

About us
Contact us
Advertise With Us
About this website
Your Account
Agile Publications
© Agile Media Ltd 2023. All rights reserved. Agile Media Ltd. Registered office:
56-58 Church Walk, Burgess Hill, West Sussex, RH15 9AN
Registered in England No. 6646125. VAT No. 938 4452 95