Five minutes with Frances Bentley, LWC

By Andrew Catchpole

With turnover rising from £280m in 2019 to £530m last year, drinks wholesaler LWC has also been busy strengthening its wine offer. Andrew Catchpole catches up with wine buyer Frances Bentley for the lowdown.

Our comeback from Covid was very strong, because we had stock, and were quick to bring people back from furlough, so were ready to. And wine has become increasingly important, because that’s where we can add value. We’ve taken on six wine sales staff since January, bringing the team to 26, and our staff is growing generally. I joined just over a year ago, working closely with Shaun [Healy, wine director] and it’s a broad role. I touch most areas of the business.

Having the right range is important, but if you can’t get it out to the customers in an orderly way, at the right time, at the right price, then you don’t really have a business. And LWC is proud of the service it gives.

Everything we have in the range has to be true to type, we are not there to befuddle the consumers. We work with a strong range of suppliers, and some of those relationships are long-standing and developing. But also giving opportunities to other wineries that want to work with LWC.

A lot of wine lists in restaurants aren’t doing the job they are supposed to. I love a complicated wine list, but if it becomes too complicated for customers and staff, if they don’t have a somm, then you have to have a list that makes it really easy for them. Then, the wine list is the greatest selling tool you have and it has to be doing the hard work for the restaurant.









