C&C Wines expands Italian and Spanish portfolios

By Lisa Riley
Published:  10 November, 2020

Carson & Carnevale Wines (C&C Wines) has been appointed the UK agent for Chianti Classico winery Tenuta Villa Trasqua and Ribera del Duero’s Bodegas y Viñedos Monteabellón. 

Located in the Castellina sub-region of Chianti Classico, between Siena and Monteriggioni, Villa Trasqua's long tradition in winemaking dates back to 1001, making it one of the oldest winemaking estates in Chianti Classico. 

Today, winemaker Franco Bernabei oversees the production of three DOCG Chianti Classicos, which are characterised by a traditional-modern wine style with the inclusion of Merlot and Cabernet Franc and three IGT wines. 

The small family-run Monteabellón winery is located in the small town of Nava de Roa, and is the product of the experience accumulated over decades and through generations by the García family, of Vega Sicilia fame. 

All of its wines are aged in 70% Frenchand 30% American oak, and made exclusively from its own vineyards, which span a range of altitudes and soils over 130 hectares.  

Jonathan Carson, director of C&C Wines, said: “We are thrilled to be working with Villa Trasqua and Monteabellon – two outstanding wineries that fit our ethos of working in partnership, whilst offering provenance and outstanding value.” 

Despite the difficulties that the trade continues to face, C&C Wines remained committed to "sustainably building our portfolio in line with our objectives and customer feedback’”, he added.

The co-operation between C&C and Monteabellón was an “excellent opportunity” for both companies, said Liola Hernáez Iruzubieta, international manager for Monteabellón.    

“The best weapon for success in the wine business is a true passion for offering quality wines to customers, from growing the grapes to the release of the wines, and this is a passion that we know C&C Wines shares with us,” she said.

 Duccio Dogi, sales director for Villa Trasqua, meanwhile highlighted how C&C Wines shares its commitment to "communicating the values of our winery, especially our focus on organic practices”. 

Both of the producers’ wines are now for nationwide delivery. 







 

 

