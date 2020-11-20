C&C Wines partners with Accolade

By Lisa Riley

Carson & Carnevale Wines (C&C Wines) has partnered with Fine Wine Partners, the fine wine division of Accolade Wines, to boost its Australian offering.

The partnership would offer independent merchants “one of the most impressive premium Australian portfolios from a single supplier in the UK”, said the businesses.

As part of the collaboration, five of Accolade’s Australian wines will be available from C&C Wines, with Petaluma, Stonier, Houghton, Grant Burge and House of Arras joining C&C Wines’ Australian portfolio.

C&C Wines’ existing offer includes Deep Woods Estate, Hentley Farm, Punt Road and Evans & Tate.

The Accolade brands “perfectly complemented” C&C Wines’ Oz portfolio and would enable the London-based fine wine importer and wholesaler to provide an “even more compelling Australian offering”, said Christopher Carson, MD of C&C Wines.

“We are thrilled to be partnering with Accolade’s Fine Wine Partners in the UK. Personally, it is wonderful to be working again with Houghton’s Jack Mann, he was a legend, as well as House of Arras and Ed Carr, who is the greatest Aussie Sparkling winemaker of all time. To be able to add Petaluma, Grant Burge and Stonier as well is fantastic,” he said.

Carson, who once worked for Constellation Wines before it became Accolade, established his reputation by building the company's Hardys range into a leading wine brand, with three million plus case sales in the UK.

Toby Spiers, head of Fine Wine Partners, said he was “delighted” to be working closely with C&C Wines as a key supply partner for the independent specialist sector.

“Their supportive distribution model is key for this channel and working together to maximise this opportunity is very exciting. C&C Wines has handpicked a range of our Australian fine wines from the Accolade portfolio and we believe that their selection offers fantastic synergy to the target consumer in this sector,” he said.

All wines are now available to order IBD and DPD, via C&C Wines.

Earlier this month, C&C Wines was appointed the UK agent for Chianti Classico winery Tenuta Villa Trasqua and Ribera del Duero’s Bodegas y Viñedos Monteabellón.















