LWC Drinks launches new, no-and-low wine collection

By James Bayley
Published:  15 September, 2022

Italian wine producer Bosca has released its new range of low-and-no wines exclusively through LWC Drinks, the UK’s largest independent drinks wholesaler. 

The company was established in the early 19th Century when Pietro Bosca registered his first winery in Canelli in 1831.

With 100 hectares of vineyard based in Piedmont, specifically in the Langhe and Monferrato areas, these areas are the most significant and valued areas where native Italian grapes are grown and in a region recognised as a UNESCO World Heritage Site.

However, Bosca is now looking to the future by capitalising on the no and low alcohol trend.

According to a YouGov study, almost one in three UK drinkers ‘semi-regularly’ opting for low-and-no options, compared to one in four in 2020.

The new Sparkletini range is made in Italy to suit a range of tastes. It includes a unique Bosca-patented Multistap cap which preserves the bubbles over time and guarantees that the taste is unchanged each time the bottle is reopened.

A spokesman for Bosca said: “We can see consumer tastes changing over time; not only do the younger generation, and therefore, a new generation of wine drinkers want to make healthier choices, but they also want a variety of alcohol products and flavours which go beyond traditional red, white or rose wine.”

The brand also has a unique method of producing its 0% ABV wines. As opposed to other wine producers who remove the alcohol from the wine after fermentation, Bosca selects the most aromatic grapes and work with the grape at a low temperature, which is then micro-filtrated many times so that it doesn’t ferment. 





