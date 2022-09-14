Enotria&Coe adds six new producers to portfolio on 50th anniversary

By James Bayley

The UK’s leading premium wine and drinks distributor has announced the addition of six new producers to its portfolio on the company’s 50th anniversary.

Enotria Winecellars was incorporated on 14 September, 1972, and now boasts a portfolio of over 250 exclusive wine producers and over 1,500 spirits – supplying 12,000 on-trade sites across the UK.

To mark the occasion, CEO Troy Christensen said: “At this landmark point in Enotria’s history, we are incredibly proud to welcome these new producers into the fold. They demonstrate that our talented buying team continues to source wine with the same dedication and vitality that our founder, Remo Nardone, embodied when he set up the business 50 years ago. We continue to strengthen the calibre of our portfolio with iconic producers such as Domaine Sigalas.

“This group of producers also perfectly encapsulates how Enotria has thrived and survived over the last 50 years; we know and understand our core strengths, while staying ahead of UK market trends. This strategic expansion of our already iconic Italian portfolio with three key additions is a sign that we embrace our roots and we are still close to our heartland. However, we are also expanding into new winemaking regions and embracing emerging philosophies through Rob Dolan and Serra Ferdinandea.”

Enotria&Coe’s client base includes fine dining, specialist bars, hotels and events venues, such as Lord’s Cricket Ground, Intercontinental Hotel Group, Gordon Ramsay Group and Vagabond Wines.

Sam Thackeray, MD of Enotria & Coe, said: “Most importantly, these new agencies signal our commitment to a premium portfolio, drawing on the best talent and terroir the winemaking world has to offer. We will be underlining this commitment with our Fine Wine tasting in October at the Royal Albert Hall.”

The six new producers are:

• Arnaldo Caprai (Umbria, Italy)

• Donato D’Angelo (Basilicata, Italy)

• Marco Felluga (Friuli-Venezia Giulia, Italy)

• Rob Dolan (Yarra Valley, Italy)

• Serra Ferdinandea (Sicily, Italy)

• Domaine Sigalas (Santorini, Greece)







