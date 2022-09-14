Subscriber login Close [x]
remember me
You are not logged in.
Forgot Password? To subscribe, click here
  1. Home
  2. News

Enotria&Coe adds six new producers to portfolio on 50th anniversary

By James Bayley
Published:  14 September, 2022

The UK’s leading premium wine and drinks distributor has announced the addition of six new producers to its portfolio on the company’s 50th anniversary.

Enotria Winecellars was incorporated on 14 September, 1972, and now boasts a portfolio of over 250 exclusive wine producers and over 1,500 spirits – supplying 12,000 on-trade sites across the UK.

To mark the occasion, CEO Troy Christensen said: “At this landmark point in Enotria’s history, we are incredibly proud to welcome these new producers into the fold. They demonstrate that our talented buying team continues to source wine with the same dedication and vitality that our founder, Remo Nardone, embodied when he set up the business 50 years ago. We continue to strengthen the calibre of our portfolio with iconic producers such as Domaine Sigalas.

“This group of producers also perfectly encapsulates how Enotria has thrived and survived over the last 50 years; we know and understand our core strengths, while staying ahead of UK market trends. This strategic expansion of our already iconic Italian portfolio with three key additions is a sign that we embrace our roots and we are still close to our heartland. However, we are also expanding into new winemaking regions and embracing emerging philosophies through Rob Dolan and Serra Ferdinandea.”

Enotria&Coe’s client base includes fine dining, specialist bars, hotels and events venues, such as Lord’s Cricket Ground, Intercontinental Hotel Group, Gordon Ramsay Group and Vagabond Wines.

Sam Thackeray, MD of Enotria & Coe, said: “Most importantly, these new agencies signal our commitment to a premium portfolio, drawing on the best talent and terroir the winemaking world has to offer. We will be underlining this commitment with our Fine Wine tasting in October at the Royal Albert Hall.”

The six new producers are:

• Arnaldo Caprai (Umbria, Italy)

• Donato D’Angelo (Basilicata, Italy)

• Marco Felluga (Friuli-Venezia Giulia, Italy)

• Rob Dolan (Yarra Valley, Italy)

• Serra Ferdinandea (Sicily, Italy)

• Domaine Sigalas (Santorini, Greece)



 

Keywords:

Other articles of interest

Search

Harpers Newsletters

Most read articles

Tributes pour in for Queen Elizabeth II

Energy surcharges loom as restaurants fa...

Nick Gillett: Tequila’s dance with envir...

Hambledon and Ridgeview up the ante for...

Six month energy bills cap for businesses

Jean-Marc Astruc, Southern French vigner...

Digital Editions

Harpers digital edition is available ahead of the printed magazine. Don’t miss out, make sure you subscribe today to access the digital edition and all archived editions of Harpers as part of your subscription.
Harpers Wine and Spirit

Harpers latest digital edition, plus all archived editions, can be found here.

Judged by buyers for buyers, this is the only wine competition assessing quality, value and design for a complete and rigorous audit of each entry.
Wine Stars Awards

Judged by buyers for buyers, the only wine competition assessing quality, value and design for a rigorous audit of each entry.

You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....
Supplements and Special Reports

You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....

Twitter

Blogs 

Blind Ambition Review – rags-to-riches story is important lesson for wine industry

Wet stones and other WSET befuddlements

The comfort of Another Round

Blogs »

Past stories »

Jobs 

...

SPIRITS OF VIRTUE – UK NATIONAL ACCOUNT MANAGER

...

Spirits of Virtue - Trade Marketing Executive

Jobs »
About us
Contact us
Advertise With Us
About this website
Your Account
Agile Publications
© Agile Media Ltd 2022. All rights reserved. Agile Media Ltd. Registered office:
56-58 Church Walk, Burgess Hill, West Sussex, RH15 9AN
Registered in England No. 6646125. VAT No. 938 4452 95