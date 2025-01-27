Hallgarten adds Idris Elba-founded Porte Noire to portfolio

By Hamish Graham

Hallgarten & Novum Wine has entered a partnership with luxury wine and Champagne brand, Porte Noire, which will see increased distribution of the brand’s wines across Hallgarten’s on and off-trade channels.

The producer, co-founded by wine expert David Farber and actor Idris Elba in 2018 (both pictured), will see their collection of four Champagnes including their Porte Noire Blanc de Blancs Grand Cru Vintage Champagne, Petite Porte Blanc de Blancs, Petite Porte Extra Brut and Petite Porte Rosé Champagne, added to Hallgarten’s portfolio. Additionally, the brand’s new Porte Noire collection still Rosé will join the importer’s roster.

Co-founder David Farber saw that it was the right moment to join forces with the established importer.

He said: “The response to Porte Noire has been phenomenal and as we continue to extend our wine portfolio the time was right to bring on board a distribution partner to create even more opportunities for people to experience the brand – either in a luxury on-trade setting or via extended listings in wine merchants across the UK.”

Jim Wilson, portfolio director at Hallgarten & Novum Wines, mirrors Farber’s enthusiasm for the new partnership.

“We are delighted to have the opportunity to work closely with David, Idris and the team on the Porte Noire brand. The wines are exquisite, and the team’s mindset is perfectly aligned with our ambitions and the direction we are taking our range as we look to create the most enviable portfolio in the industry. We are confident our customers will, like ourselves, become enormous fans of each wine,” he said.

This partnership follows a suite of new portfolio additions in recent months by Hallgarten including the onboarding of Bruce Jack Wine’s full range earlier this month.

The full range from Porte Noire will be available to taste at Hallgarten’s Annual Tasting, at Old Billingsgate in London, on Monday 27 and Tuesday 28 January, where the importer will be showcasing over 1,000 wines from across its expansive portfolio.













