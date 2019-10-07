Subscriber login Close [x]
remember me
You are not logged in.
Forgot Password? To subscribe, click here
  1. Home
  2. News

Hallgarten invests in European portfolio with 40 new wines

By Mathew Lyons
Published:  07 October, 2019

Importer Hallgarten & Novum has expanded its list significantly with the addition of 40 new bottles, it has announced.

The new wines come from 18 different producers across England, France, Italy, Portugal and Spain.

France dominates the new listings, with 18 wines added, including producers new to Hallgarten such as Mas Becha in the Côtes du Roussillon and the family-owned Domaine des Forges in the Loire.

New wineries in Italy include Al-Cantara, Hallgarten’s third Sicilian producer, and Prosecco producer Carpenè Malvolti.

New wines from Portuguese producer Herdade do Rocim in the Alentejo region include two made in the local ‘tahla’ style of amphora.

Among those added to the importer’s Spanish listings is Finca Bacara’s ‘Time Waits For No-One’ vegan wine (pictured above).

Jim Wilson, portfolio director at Hallgarten & Novum Wines commented: “This autumn we have made huge changes to our entire range of wines to ensure our portfolio remains at the forefront of the wine industry.

“We are hugely proud of what we have discovered in the last 12 months and it is a privilege to be able to show these wines off.

“Our wine buying team, led by Steve Daniel and Beverly Tabbron MW, has picked some unique wines that we are sure will impress the trade in terms of quality, design and price point.

“As ever, we have sought wines that do more than just taste great; each has a unique backstory and provides guests with an experience, not just a glass of wine.”

Hallgarten has already added some 80 wines to its portfolio this autumn, with the importer’s first listings from Armenia and Georgia accompanying new wines from Australia, Chile and South Africa.

All of the new wines in Hallgarten’s expanded European portfolio will be available at its tasting on 8 October at Scarlett Green, London.





Keywords:

Other articles of interest

Search

Harpers Newsletters

Jobs 

...

Australian Vintage: Commercial Analyst

Jobs »

Digital Editions

Harpers digital edition is available ahead of the printed magazine. Don’t miss out, make sure you subscribe today to access the digital edition and all archived editions of Harpers as part of your subscription.
Harpers Wine and Spirit

Harpers digital edition is available ahead of the print edition and the latest issue, plus all archived editions, can be found here.

Judged by buyers for buyers, this is the only wine competition assessing quality, value and design for a complete and rigorous audit of each entry.
Wine Stars Awards

Judged by buyers for buyers, the only wine competition assessing quality, value and design for a rigorous audit of each entry.

You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....
Supplements and Special Reports

You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....

Twitter

Blogs 

Agustín Trapero on Cebreros DOP: when the terruño talks

Blogs »

Most read articles

About us
Contact us
Advertise With Us
About this website
Your Account
Agile Publications
© Agile Media Ltd 2019. All rights reserved. Agile Media Ltd. Registered office:
Longley House, International Drive, Southgate Avenue, Crawley, West Sussex RH10 6AQ.
Registered in England No. 6646125. VAT No. 938 4452 95