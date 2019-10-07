Hallgarten invests in European portfolio with 40 new wines

By Mathew Lyons

Importer Hallgarten & Novum has expanded its list significantly with the addition of 40 new bottles, it has announced.

The new wines come from 18 different producers across England, France, Italy, Portugal and Spain.

France dominates the new listings, with 18 wines added, including producers new to Hallgarten such as Mas Becha in the Côtes du Roussillon and the family-owned Domaine des Forges in the Loire.

New wineries in Italy include Al-Cantara, Hallgarten’s third Sicilian producer, and Prosecco producer Carpenè Malvolti.

New wines from Portuguese producer Herdade do Rocim in the Alentejo region include two made in the local ‘tahla’ style of amphora.

Among those added to the importer’s Spanish listings is Finca Bacara’s ‘Time Waits For No-One’ vegan wine (pictured above).

Jim Wilson, portfolio director at Hallgarten & Novum Wines commented: “This autumn we have made huge changes to our entire range of wines to ensure our portfolio remains at the forefront of the wine industry.

“We are hugely proud of what we have discovered in the last 12 months and it is a privilege to be able to show these wines off.

“Our wine buying team, led by Steve Daniel and Beverly Tabbron MW, has picked some unique wines that we are sure will impress the trade in terms of quality, design and price point.

“As ever, we have sought wines that do more than just taste great; each has a unique backstory and provides guests with an experience, not just a glass of wine.”

Hallgarten has already added some 80 wines to its portfolio this autumn, with the importer’s first listings from Armenia and Georgia accompanying new wines from Australia, Chile and South Africa.

All of the new wines in Hallgarten’s expanded European portfolio will be available at its tasting on 8 October at Scarlett Green, London.











