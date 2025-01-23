Craggy Range among Hallgarten NZ portfolio additions

By Hamish Graham

The specialist importer has continued its portfolio expansion drive with the addition of Kiwi stalwarts Craggy Range of Hawke’s Bay, North Canterbury’s Pyramid Valley, SPOKE Winery hailing from Marlborough and Nelson’s Neudorf.

These antipodean additions add to Hallgarten’s existing New Zealand portfolio which includes producers Saint Clair, Lake Chalice and Rockburn. Hallgarten & Novum’s portfolio expansion has continued at pace in recent weeks after January onboardings in their South African and Italian ranges.

“I am delighted to strengthen this area of our portfolio, and these four additions represent the top talent and regional diversity of New Zealand’s rich winemaking offering,” noted Jim Wilson, portfolio director at Hallgarten & Novum Wines.

“With the iconic Craggy Range, who embody persistent quality and refinement; Pyramid Valley’s outstanding biodynamic operation in North Canterbury and Central Otago under the guidance of Steve Smith MW; SPOKE Winery’s fresh approach to Sauvignon Blanc, with Liam Steevenson MW and winemaker Ben Glover at the helm; and Neudorf, an intimate family operation focusing on organic Chardonnay and Pinot Noir production.

“The common threads that tie each of these wineries together is a shared vision for producing excellent wines and their commitment to the environment and sustainability,” he said.

The team at Craggy Range, whose Hawke’s Bay winery sits just beneath the impressive Te Mata Peak, is heartened by the prospect of working alongside Hallgarten.

“Craggy Range and my family are delighted to be working with Hallgarten & Novum Wines to distribute our wines in the United Kingdom,” said David T. Peabody (pictured, far left), executive director. “The UK is one of the most important destinations for our wines, and we are thrilled to begin the relationship with an incredible partner. Our family founded Craggy Range with the vision to sit alongside the great estates of the world, and we feel Hallgarten is uniquely positioned to continue delivering on that aspiration.”









