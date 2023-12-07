Producer Q&A: Ed Macdonald, Hunter’s Wines

By Andrew Catchpole

Embracing regenerative viticulture, lightweight bottles and with an Offshoot label to appeal to a different demographic, this family winery stands out from the Marlborough crowd. Andrew Catchpole catches up with Ed Macdonald GM of Hunter’s Wines.

As the only 1970s-established Marlborough vineyard still to be owned by its original family, how did the Hunter’s story begin?

The winery was founded by Ernie Hunter, who was Irish. He emigrated to New Zealand in the early ’70s and made his money selling booze as a publican in Christchurch. In the late ’70s, when he’d earned a fair bit of money, someone convinced him to buy some land and plant in Marlborough. So he had about 20 acres of grapes: Müller-Thurgau, Cabernet Sauvignon, Pinot Noir and a little Sauvignon Blanc. There was a bit of Irish luck, really – around the same time Cloudy Bay was planting, and so was Corbans (now Brancott Estate).

Originally, Ernie was taking all the grapes to Christchurch to be made as wine. Then the story goes that one day he was having a New Year’s party at the farmhouse and there were a couple of German winemakers there, and he said: ‘Come back tomorrow and I will build you a winery and you can be winemakers.’ Apparently, they did come back, so he built them a winery. 1983 was our first vintage in Marlborough.

In 1986, Ernie came over to the UK – he had connections – and he hooked up with Tony Laithwaite, and at the Sunday Times Wine Festival showed his wines, including a Fumé Blanc, which won wine of the show. That caused quite a stir in New Zealand – he was on radio, the news, they really spun it as the French being upset, so that sort of launched the whole thing.

When did it become obvious that Sauvignon Blanc would become the de facto Marlborough grape?

Basically, from that point into the early 2000s. The Sauvignon Blanc sold itself, you didn’t really have to worry.

You just gave someone an allocation. It was certainly a case of ‘right time, right place’. We’re lucky enough to be in the ‘golden mile’, where land is now NZ$450,000 a hectare.

There are now 28,000ha of grapes planted in Marlborough. When I was growing up there would be sheep and cherries and orchards and things. Now there’s nothing, it’s all Sauvignon Blanc. And people are running out of land pretty quick, so they are planting in less-than-ideal places to try to just get something off the vines.

To the present, and sustainability is big on your agenda. What’s with the new lightweight bottle?

We’re quite excited about this. Our 2022 bottles were 420g and 2023 is 390g, and the most ingenious thing is that they look exactly the same, so there’s an ease of transition, and we’re saving 46 tonnes of carbon a year. At 15,000 cases, we are only the small guys, but extrapolate that across the entire industry and that would be incredible.

The carbon footprint of packaged wine is 45% packaging, and 33% of it is glass, with about 15% also from the winemaking, then more from transportation. So glass is the biggest issue. Bottling in markets is also a solution, but there is a lot of pushback against that practice by high-quality producers in Marlborough.

The reason is because when you bottle in market there is no governing body that can regulate it. Something that crops up in conversations with other producers is that we are terrified of Sauvignon Blanc ending up as a ‘critter line’, being shunned by the market, so premiumisation and maintaining price points is really important.

Why have you embraced regenerative viticulture?

We have a strong approach to regenerative viticulture. We’re phasing out herbicides as much as we can, so 40% of our vineyards are herbicide-free, including our organics, and we’ve been moving to under-vine cultivation. Soil structure is very important and that’s something that’s commonly been forgotten over the past two decades. It’s a gradual process, but we’re seeing so much more microbiology going on, with cover crops, more bugs, all that type of thing. We hope the quality of the grapes shows in the wines.

Another thing, in the early 2000s we planted a native garden, about 4,500 plants surrounding the winery, that also acts as a filter for our wastewater project, so all of our wastewater is treated on site and put back on the land. We’re doing it all because we think it’s better for the land and for the grapes. We’re just gonna keep taking one step at a time.

What’s the Offshoot range all about?

We wanted a label where we could experiment, make some high-tier wines and some more unusual ones. But we didn’t really want to bastardise the Hunter’s Estate range, so we came up with Offshoot, which, as the name implies, is an offshoot from the Estate range. We do a Chardonnay, a Pinot Noir, two types of pet nat, they have a very different look and sell well.









