Hallgarten secures full Bruce Jack Wines UK distribution

By Hamish Graham

Hallgarten & Novum wines has entered an exclusive agreement with Bruce Jack Wines to take over full UK distribution of the producer’s entire range.

Hallgarten, which previously represented the producer’s Off the Charts range, will now take on its full portfolio of wines including Bruce Jack Lifestyle, Bruce Jack Reserve and Bruce Jack Heritage. The agreement sees Hallgarten further expand its South African offerings.

The established producer, which is known for its forward-thinking approach, thus garnering fans worldwide, was most recently awarded an accolade in the design arena. It swept three of the top categories at Harpers Design Awards including Supreme Champion.

Jim Wilson, portfolio director at Hallgarten, is enthusiastic about the opportunity to expand its relationship with the producer.

He said: “Bruce Jack Wines are one of the fastest growing and most dynamic wine brands in South Africa, and we are thrilled to expand our relationship with them, and be their chosen distributor and business partner in the UK. Not only are the wines outstanding in terms of quality and provenance, their ambitions for growth and company ethos makes them an ideal producer partner.”

Bruce Jack, owner and winemaker at Bruce Jack Wines, shares this optimism for the agreement: “This is a momentous change for Bruce Jack Wines. The UK is a crucial market for us, and to do the brand justice, we needed a partner with the same shared values and ambitions as ourselves, and we have found that with Hallgarten Wines.

“I have worked closely with Hallgarten’s head of buying Steve Daniel since 2001, when he first listed my wine in Oddbins. He has since introduced me to Hallgarten’s portfolio director Jim Wilson and the wider team, with whom I am delighted to say I now have strong relationships with,” he said.

This exclusive agreement is part of Hallgarten Wines’ continued expansion in premium wine regions as they gear up for their two-day Annual Tasting, at Old Billingsgate in London, on Monday 27 and Tuesday 28th January, where they will be showing over 1,000 wines from across their portfolio.

















