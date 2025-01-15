Subscriber login Close [x]
remember me
You are not logged in.
Forgot Password? To subscribe, click here
  1. Home
  2. News

Hallgarten secures full Bruce Jack Wines UK distribution

By Hamish Graham
Published:  15 January, 2025

Hallgarten & Novum wines has entered an exclusive agreement with Bruce Jack Wines to take over full UK distribution of the producer’s entire range.

Hallgarten, which previously represented the producer’s Off the Charts range, will now take on its full portfolio of wines including Bruce Jack Lifestyle, Bruce Jack Reserve and Bruce Jack Heritage. The agreement sees Hallgarten further expand its South African offerings.

The established producer, which is known for its forward-thinking approach, thus garnering fans worldwide, was most recently awarded an accolade in the design arena. It swept three of the top categories at Harpers Design Awards including Supreme Champion.

Jim Wilson, portfolio director at Hallgarten, is enthusiastic about the opportunity to expand its relationship with the producer.

He said: “Bruce Jack Wines are one of the fastest growing and most dynamic wine brands in South Africa, and we are thrilled to expand our relationship with them, and be their chosen distributor and business partner in the UK. Not only are the wines outstanding in terms of quality and provenance, their ambitions for growth and company ethos makes them an ideal producer partner.”

Bruce Jack, owner and winemaker at Bruce Jack Wines, shares this optimism for the agreement: “This is a momentous change for Bruce Jack Wines. The UK is a crucial market for us, and to do the brand justice, we needed a partner with the same shared values and ambitions as ourselves, and we have found that with Hallgarten Wines.

“I have worked closely with Hallgarten’s head of buying Steve Daniel since 2001, when he first listed my wine in Oddbins. He has since introduced me to Hallgarten’s portfolio director Jim Wilson and the wider team, with whom I am delighted to say I now have strong relationships with,” he said.

This exclusive agreement is part of Hallgarten Wines’ continued expansion in premium wine regions as they gear up for their two-day Annual Tasting, at Old Billingsgate in London, on Monday 27 and Tuesday 28th January, where they will be showing over 1,000 wines from across their portfolio.








Keywords:

Other articles of interest

Search

Harpers Newsletters

Most read articles

50 Best Indies 2025: The full list

50 Best Indies 2025: Watch the Top 10 re...

50 Best Indies 2025 ranking: 20-11 revealed

Bancroft appoints new sales director

Majestic breaks own Christmas sales record

Noble Rot sommelier jumps ship to Burgundy

Digital Editions

Harpers digital edition is available ahead of the printed magazine. Don’t miss out, make sure you subscribe today to access the digital edition and all archived editions of Harpers as part of your subscription.
Harpers Wine and Spirit

Harpers latest digital edition, plus all archived editions, can be found here.

You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....
Supplements and Special Reports

You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....

Sud de France Top 100

View the Top 100 2024 competition results here...

Blogs 

Armenia: A rising Caucasus star?

New Vinho Verde project sharpens Alvarinho focus

Lanzarote’s battle to protect tradition

Blogs »

Past stories »

About us
Contact us
Advertise With Us
About this website
Your Account
Agile Publications
© Agile Media Ltd 2025. All rights reserved. Agile Media Ltd. Registered office:
56-58 Church Walk, Burgess Hill, West Sussex, RH15 9AN
Registered in England No. 6646125. VAT No. 938 4452 95