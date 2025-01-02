Hallgarten pops the cork on Nicolas Feuillatte partnership

By Jo Gilbert

Hallgarten & Novum Wines has rung in the new year by becoming the exclusive new importer for Champagne Nicolas Feuillatte in the UK, as of yesterday (1 January 2025).

The move also marks Champagne Nicolas Feuillatte’s reintroduction of its specialised on-trade range of cuvées, as the brand looks to target independent wine cellars, hotels, bars and restaurants in the UK market.

“Joining forces with Hallgarten to address one of the most influential markets is enthusiastically motivating everyone at Champagne Nicolas Feuillatte,” said Christophe Juarez, MD of the Champagne brand. “It also reflects the strong ambition of Champagne Nicolas Feuillatte to grow on the international stage.”

“We are back in the on-trade networks with a specific range of champagnes that are designed to answer the sophistication of on-premises accounts. Given the end of the Roaring Twenties, it is particularly adequate to offer ‘an indulgence for the many’ with this initiative, alongside our prominent position in the off-trade.”

Hallgarten MD, Andrew Bewes, added: “The past 12 months has seen our business go from strength to strength, as we have welcomed some of the most prestigious wineries in the world to our portfolio. The addition of Champagne Nicolas Feuillatte, Frances’s favourite marque, to our range is an honour and we look forward to launching them to our customers at our annual tasting on 27 and 28 January in London’s Old Billingsgate.

“Nicolas Feuillatte is one of the world’s most recognisable and respected brands, and consumers already seek its iconic blue label in many retail outlets across the UK. We believe that this appetite also extends to the same consumers wanting to enjoy their favourite champagne in the premium bars, restaurants, hotels and venues of the hospitality sector, and Hallgarten is determined to meet and drive this demand over the coming years.”

Founded in 1976 in the Côte des Blancs, Nicolas Feuillatte is the youngest of the major Champagne Houses. It is also the biggest growers’ champagne brand, working with a total of 5,000 wine growers across the Champagne appellation.

















