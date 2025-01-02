Subscriber login Close [x]
remember me
You are not logged in.
Forgot Password? To subscribe, click here
  1. Home
  2. News

Hallgarten pops the cork on Nicolas Feuillatte partnership

By Jo Gilbert
Published:  02 January, 2025

Hallgarten & Novum Wines has rung in the new year by becoming the exclusive new importer for Champagne Nicolas Feuillatte in the UK, as of yesterday (1 January 2025).

The move also marks Champagne Nicolas Feuillatte’s reintroduction of its specialised on-trade range of cuvées, as the brand looks to target independent wine cellars, hotels, bars and restaurants in the UK market.

“Joining forces with Hallgarten to address one of the most influential markets is enthusiastically motivating everyone at Champagne Nicolas Feuillatte,” said Christophe Juarez, MD of the Champagne brand. “It also reflects the strong ambition of Champagne Nicolas Feuillatte to grow on the international stage.”

“We are back in the on-trade networks with a specific range of champagnes that are designed to answer the sophistication of on-premises accounts. Given the end of the Roaring Twenties, it is particularly adequate to offer ‘an indulgence for the many’ with this initiative, alongside our prominent position in the off-trade.”

Hallgarten MD, Andrew Bewes, added: “The past 12 months has seen our business go from strength to strength, as we have welcomed some of the most prestigious wineries in the world to our portfolio. The addition of Champagne Nicolas Feuillatte, Frances’s favourite marque, to our range is an honour and we look forward to launching them to our customers at our annual tasting on 27 and 28 January in London’s Old Billingsgate.

“Nicolas Feuillatte is one of the world’s most recognisable and respected brands, and consumers already seek its iconic blue label in many retail outlets across the UK. We believe that this appetite also extends to the same consumers wanting to enjoy their favourite champagne in the premium bars, restaurants, hotels and venues of the hospitality sector, and Hallgarten is determined to meet and drive this demand over the coming years.”

Founded in 1976 in the Côte des Blancs, Nicolas Feuillatte is the youngest of the major Champagne Houses. It is also the biggest growers’ champagne brand, working with a total of 5,000 wine growers across the Champagne appellation.








Keywords:

Other articles of interest

Search

Harpers Newsletters

Most read articles

Looking Back, Forging Ahead Q&A: Stefan...

Kingsland Drinks agrees deal with Lidl f...

One Champagne house left standing in Roy...

Looking Back, Forging Ahead Q&A: Elton M...

Looking Back, Forging Ahead Q&A: Mark Ro...

King Charles reissues Royal Warrants

Digital Editions

Harpers digital edition is available ahead of the printed magazine. Don’t miss out, make sure you subscribe today to access the digital edition and all archived editions of Harpers as part of your subscription.
Harpers Wine and Spirit

Harpers latest digital edition, plus all archived editions, can be found here.

You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....
Supplements and Special Reports

You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....

Sud de France Top 100

View the Top 100 2024 competition results here...

Blogs 

Armenia: A rising Caucasus star?

New Vinho Verde project sharpens Alvarinho focus

Lanzarote’s battle to protect tradition

Blogs »

Past stories »

About us
Contact us
Advertise With Us
About this website
Your Account
Agile Publications
© Agile Media Ltd 2024. All rights reserved. Agile Media Ltd. Registered office:
56-58 Church Walk, Burgess Hill, West Sussex, RH15 9AN
Registered in England No. 6646125. VAT No. 938 4452 95