Subscriber login Close [x]
remember me
You are not logged in.
Forgot Password? To subscribe, click here
  1. Home
  2. News

Ascot Racecourse launches online wine shop

By Lisa Riley
Published:  05 June, 2020

Hallgarten and Ascot Racecourse have today announced the launch of an online 'Ascot' wine shop.  

The Ascot Wine Club features a selection of wines from Ascot Racecourse’s wine, which is provided by its official wine suppliers Hallgarten & Novum Wines and Champagne Moët & Chandon.

Available to racegoers at home now, the wines will be sold to Ascot racecourse’s database of racegoers in time to celebrate Royal Ascot, which will this year be held behind closed doors for the first time in the event’s 250-year history. 

The online shop offers the option of three cases of wine, each named after former Gold Cup Champions – The Yeats Case, The Sagaro Case and The Fame and Glory Case – featuring wines from across Hallgarten Wines’ portfolio and Moët & Chandon’s flagship cuvées. 

Customers will also be able to create their own mixed cases of wines at a special Ascot Wine Club price. 

Of all wine sold via the online shop, 10% will be donated to Ascot Racecourse Supports Charitable Fund, supporting efforts in the local community and beyond. 

The aim of the online shop was to “bring a taste of Royal Ascot directly to the door”, said Juliet Slot, chief commercial officer at Ascot Racecourse. 

“As we plan for Royal Ascot 2020 behind closed doors, we wanted to offer a delivery service of some of our best-loved Royal Ascot wines while supporting the Ascot Racecourse Supports Charitable Fund. 

“Combined with expert pairing advice, we hope The Ascot Wine Club will help bring the Royal Ascot experience to life, wherever you are watching the action from in this unprecedented year.”

Hallgarten MD, Andrew Bewes, said: “We are delighted at the prospect of raising substantial funds for the Ascot Racecourse Supports Charitable Fund, which supports efforts in the NHS, local community and beyond.”

At the beginning of this year, Ascot Racecourse announced that its contract with Hallgarten had been extended for a further two years, lengthening its relationship until 2023. 

The deal will sees Hallgarten continue as the sole still wine supplier for all race days, as well as Official Wine Supplier at Royal Ascot.

Keywords:

Other articles of interest

Search

Harpers Newsletters

Digital Editions

Harpers digital edition is available ahead of the printed magazine. Don’t miss out, make sure you subscribe today to access the digital edition and all archived editions of Harpers as part of your subscription.
Harpers Wine and Spirit

Harpers latest digital edition, plus all archived editions, can be found here.

Judged by buyers for buyers, this is the only wine competition assessing quality, value and design for a complete and rigorous audit of each entry.
Wine Stars Awards

Judged by buyers for buyers, the only wine competition assessing quality, value and design for a rigorous audit of each entry.

You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....
Supplements and Special Reports

You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....

Twitter

Blogs 

Climate change creeps up in Burgundy

Blogs »

Most read articles

About us
Contact us
Advertise With Us
About this website
Your Account
Agile Publications
© Agile Media Ltd 2020. All rights reserved. Agile Media Ltd. Registered office:
56-58 Church Walk, Burgess Hill, West Sussex, RH15 9AN
Registered in England No. 6646125. VAT No. 938 4452 95