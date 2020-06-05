Ascot Racecourse launches online wine shop

By Lisa Riley

Hallgarten and Ascot Racecourse have today announced the launch of an online 'Ascot' wine shop.

The Ascot Wine Club features a selection of wines from Ascot Racecourse’s wine, which is provided by its official wine suppliers Hallgarten & Novum Wines and Champagne Moët & Chandon.

Available to racegoers at home now, the wines will be sold to Ascot racecourse’s database of racegoers in time to celebrate Royal Ascot, which will this year be held behind closed doors for the first time in the event’s 250-year history.

The online shop offers the option of three cases of wine, each named after former Gold Cup Champions – The Yeats Case, The Sagaro Case and The Fame and Glory Case – featuring wines from across Hallgarten Wines’ portfolio and Moët & Chandon’s flagship cuvées.

Customers will also be able to create their own mixed cases of wines at a special Ascot Wine Club price.

Of all wine sold via the online shop, 10% will be donated to Ascot Racecourse Supports Charitable Fund, supporting efforts in the local community and beyond.

The aim of the online shop was to “bring a taste of Royal Ascot directly to the door”, said Juliet Slot, chief commercial officer at Ascot Racecourse.

“As we plan for Royal Ascot 2020 behind closed doors, we wanted to offer a delivery service of some of our best-loved Royal Ascot wines while supporting the Ascot Racecourse Supports Charitable Fund.

“Combined with expert pairing advice, we hope The Ascot Wine Club will help bring the Royal Ascot experience to life, wherever you are watching the action from in this unprecedented year.”

Hallgarten MD, Andrew Bewes, said: “We are delighted at the prospect of raising substantial funds for the Ascot Racecourse Supports Charitable Fund, which supports efforts in the NHS, local community and beyond.”

At the beginning of this year, Ascot Racecourse announced that its contract with Hallgarten had been extended for a further two years, lengthening its relationship until 2023.

The deal will sees Hallgarten continue as the sole still wine supplier for all race days, as well as Official Wine Supplier at Royal Ascot.



