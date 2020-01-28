Hallgarten extends partnership with Ascot Racecourse

By Lisa Riley

Hallgarten & Novum Wines has extended its partnership with Ascot Racecourse for a further two years.

The extension of the partnership till 2023 will see Hallgarten continue as the sole still wine supplier for all 21 racedays, as well as Official Wine Supplier at Royal Ascot, with the wine importer continuing to supply wines across all enclosures, bars and restaurants.

More than 120 different wines will be represented throughout the racecourse.

The deal will also see Hallgarten’s wine education team, led by Beverly Tabbron MW, train all Ascot front of house team members on wine product knowledge and service, to maximize the guests’ experience.

The extended deal would allow Hallgarten to help further “strengthen the hospitality offering at this iconic venue”, said Andrew Bewes, MD, Hallgarten.

“Royal Ascot alone is one the most prestigious sporting events in the world, and we feel very privileged to be part of this. Over the next three years my team will be fully focused on delivering continued growth for the venue as they attract the finest chefs and operators to work alongside them,” he said.

The previous two years of partnership between Ascot Racecourse and Hallgarten has seen record breaking wine sales at Royal Ascot, with 82,000 bottles sold over the five days in 2018 and a 16.4% increase in wine sales in 2019, according to Ascot Racecourses.

Juliet Slot, chief commercial officer at Ascot Racecourse, said: “With over 85 years’ experience importing wines from around the world, Hallgarten shares our values for tradition and sophistication. It has shown an innovative approach over the last two years and we are looking forward to seeing what the next two years bring.”

The news follows Hallgarten had announcing the launch of its Head Start apprenticeship programme last month with its first recruit. Later in the month it announced it had added Lebanese producer Château Oumsiyat to its portfolio.