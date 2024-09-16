Hallgarten signs deal with Champagne Palmer

By Jo Gilbert

Specialist wine importer, Hallgarten & Novum Wines, is continuing the steady expansion of its French portfolio with the addition of Champagne Palmer. Available immediately to the UK hospitality and retail sectors, the new addition is part of a significant business expansion plans in 2024 to boost Hallgarten’s trade offer, with a host of new additions being announced in recent weeks.

Beverly Tabbron MW, French wine buyer at Hallgarten & Novum Wines, said: “The introduction of Champagne Palmer to our portfolio comes at an exciting time for Hallgarten, strengthening our Champagne portfolio and complementing the range that we already have. We are delighted to be able to share these premium Champagnes with our customers, and to forge this new partnership.”

Founded in 1947 by seven Grand Cru growers in the Montagne de Reims region of Champagne, Champagne Palmer has over 200ha of vineyards classified as Premier and Grand Crus. The house has a significant proportion of reserve wines which undergo long lees ageing before release which constitute the backbone of their non-vintage cuvées, with an average four years ageing for their Brut La Réserve.



Recent developments include the integration of Palmer’s environmental commitment in its efforts to be ‘mission-driven company’. Sustainability and commitment are among the house’s founding values, as it strives to be ‘committed to its region and the planet’.

Rémi Vervier, MD of Champagne Palmer & Co, said, “We are delighted to begin a new chapter with Hallgarten. We share the same values and spirit of excellence, and we look forward to continuing to develop the presence of Champagne Palmer in the UK thanks to the passion and expertise of the Hallgarten team. We’ve been significantly investing into the brand, and are now entering a new phase of growth, targeting premium on-trade distribution. We have a lot of interest from sommeliers seeking excellence, who are very receptive to our distinctive style. We are ambitious and have the confidence that Champagne Palmer will continue entering the wine lists of the very best restaurants in the UK.”

The wines from Champagne Palmer are joining the Hallgarten Wines portfolio at a crucial point during its year of expansion. The business is currently gearing up for its Autumn Portfolio Tastings across the country in mid-September. The wines, along with those from Hallgarten’s new producers, will be available to taste at The Grape Unveiling tastings on the 16 (London), 17 (Cambridge) and 18 (Glasgow) of September, attended by all of Hallgarten Wines’ new producer partners.





