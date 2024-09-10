Hallgarten expands portfolio with new Italian, Spanish, Portuguese and South African producers

By James Bayley

Wine importer Hallgarten & Novum Wines has further expanded its portfolio for the UK’s premium hospitality and retail sectors by adding several new international producers. This includes two Italian wineries, La Collina Dei Ciliegi from Valpantena in Valpolicella and Sardinia’s Sella & Mosca.

Joining them are Spanish boutique producer Bodegas Bhilar from Rioja Alavesa, and Portugal’s historic Quinta do Vallado from the Douro region.

La Collina Dei Ciliegi brings a fresh approach to Valpolicella wines, drawing inspiration from its high-altitude vineyards and focusing on individual parcels of land to create elegant, terroir-driven wines.

Sella & Mosca, established over 120 years ago, is known for its focus on local grape varieties such as Cannonau and Vermentino, using a mix of traditional ageing techniques and modern facilities.

Hallgarten’s portfolio director, Jim Wilson, commented: “We are very excited to be welcoming these two exceptional producers to our Italian portfolio. Our range of wines from Italy is full of variety and quality, and these additions fit perfectly within that. La Collina Dei Ciliegi produces wonderful, elegant Valpolicella, with a Burgundian approach, and takes full advantage of their vineyards’ altitude. Island wines are always exciting and Sella & Mosca perfectly showcase the grape varieties and terroir of Sardinia through their range of wines.”

Meanwhile, Bodegas Bhilar, a family-run winery, highlights sustainability through its organic and biodynamic practices, producing terroir-driven wines from high-altitude, cool-climate vineyards.

From Portugal, Quinta do Vallado offers a diverse range of still wines, alongside its historic production of port, using vineyards that date back to the 1920s.

Hallgarten has also strengthened its South African offerings by adding four premium producers: Delaire Graff Estate, Creation Wines, Cape Point Vineyards, and Brookdale Estate. Each of these producers brings a unique regional influence to the portfolio, from Delaire Graff’s high-altitude vineyards in Stellenbosch to Brookdale Estate’s Mediterranean varietals in Paarl.

These new additions, alongside other recent arrivals, will be available to taste at Hallgarten’s Grape Unveiling Regional Tastings in London, Cambridge and Glasgow this September.







