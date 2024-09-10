Subscriber login Close [x]
remember me
You are not logged in.
Forgot Password? To subscribe, click here
  1. Home
  2. News

Hallgarten expands portfolio with new Italian, Spanish, Portuguese and South African producers

By James Bayley
Published:  10 September, 2024

Wine importer Hallgarten & Novum Wines has further expanded its portfolio for the UK’s premium hospitality and retail sectors by adding several new international producers. This includes two Italian wineries, La Collina Dei Ciliegi from Valpantena in Valpolicella and Sardinia’s Sella & Mosca. 

Joining them are Spanish boutique producer Bodegas Bhilar from Rioja Alavesa, and Portugal’s historic Quinta do Vallado from the Douro region.

La Collina Dei Ciliegi brings a fresh approach to Valpolicella wines, drawing inspiration from its high-altitude vineyards and focusing on individual parcels of land to create elegant, terroir-driven wines.

Sella & Mosca, established over 120 years ago, is known for its focus on local grape varieties such as Cannonau and Vermentino, using a mix of traditional ageing techniques and modern facilities.

Hallgarten’s portfolio director, Jim Wilson, commented: “We are very excited to be welcoming these two exceptional producers to our Italian portfolio. Our range of wines from Italy is full of variety and quality, and these additions fit perfectly within that. La Collina Dei Ciliegi produces wonderful, elegant Valpolicella, with a Burgundian approach, and takes full advantage of their vineyards’ altitude. Island wines are always exciting and Sella & Mosca perfectly showcase the grape varieties and terroir of Sardinia through their range of wines.”

Meanwhile, Bodegas Bhilar, a family-run winery, highlights sustainability through its organic and biodynamic practices, producing terroir-driven wines from high-altitude, cool-climate vineyards.

From Portugal, Quinta do Vallado offers a diverse range of still wines, alongside its historic production of port, using vineyards that date back to the 1920s.

Hallgarten has also strengthened its South African offerings by adding four premium producers: Delaire Graff Estate, Creation Wines, Cape Point Vineyards, and Brookdale Estate. Each of these producers brings a unique regional influence to the portfolio, from Delaire Graff’s high-altitude vineyards in Stellenbosch to Brookdale Estate’s Mediterranean varietals in Paarl.

These new additions, alongside other recent arrivals, will be available to taste at Hallgarten’s Grape Unveiling Regional Tastings in London, Cambridge and Glasgow this September.



Keywords:

Other articles of interest

Search

Harpers Newsletters

Most read articles

Enotria&Coe founder Remo Nardone passes...

Younger consumers and wellness dominate...

David Gleave MW on Remo Nardone's legacy

Jamie Avenell: ‘Looking Back, Forging Ah...

Henkell Freixenet acquires full ownershi...

Hugh Johnson invests in Sugrue South Dow...

Digital Editions

Harpers digital edition is available ahead of the printed magazine. Don’t miss out, make sure you subscribe today to access the digital edition and all archived editions of Harpers as part of your subscription.
Harpers Wine and Spirit

Harpers latest digital edition, plus all archived editions, can be found here.

You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....
Supplements and Special Reports

You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....

Sud de France Top 100

View the Top 100 2024 competition results here...

Twitter

Blogs 

New Vinho Verde project sharpens Alvarinho focus

Lanzarote’s battle to protect tradition

Pushing Britain’s prestige fizz potential

Blogs »

Past stories »

About us
Contact us
Advertise With Us
About this website
Your Account
Agile Publications
© Agile Media Ltd 2024. All rights reserved. Agile Media Ltd. Registered office:
56-58 Church Walk, Burgess Hill, West Sussex, RH15 9AN
Registered in England No. 6646125. VAT No. 938 4452 95